WINGSPACE THEATRICAL DESIGN & HOWLROUND TV Announce Free Virtual Salon On Shared Leadership Models







As part of their free virtual salon series, Wingspace Theatrical Design in partnership with HowlRound TV will present a roundtable conversation with Morgan Green, Co-Artistic Director of the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, David Mendizábal, Producing Artistic Leadership Team at the Movement Theatre Company in NYC, Evren Odcikin, Associate Artistic Director at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and Lauren Spencer, Artistic Circle at Cal Shakes. Moderated by Tanya Orellana and Kate Pitt.

The conversation on Thursday, December 2 at 7:30pm ET will explore questions about shared leadership in theater. How are different leadership models determined? What makes a model particularly useful for a particular company and place? What does a successful artistic transition look like? How does shared leadership work? What makes a good artistic leader?

Reservations are strongly encouraged and are available here.

A recording of the salon will be available on Howlround TV and on the Wingspace Facebook page.

Morgan Green (panelist) is a film and theater director based in Brooklyn. She is currently a Co-Artistic Director of the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia and a co-founder of New Saloon Theater Company. Recent directing work includes Fat Ham by James Ijames (The Wilma Theater, digital capture), New Saloon's MINOR CHARACTER: Six Translations of Uncle Vanya at the Same Time (The Public Theater), The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe (Marin Theater Company) and Cute Activist by Milo Cramer (The Bushwick Starr). Morgan is a New Georges Affiliated Artist, former artist in residence at Bric, Mabou Mines, Baryshnikov Arts Center, and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. Proud member of SDC. MorganClaireGreen.com

David Mendizábal (panelist) is a director, designer, one of the Producing Artistic Leaders of the OBIE Award-winning The Movement Theatre Company, and Associate Artistic Director of The Sol Project. Select directing credits include: Don't Eat the Mangos (Magic Theatre/Sundance), On The Grounds of Belonging (Long Wharf), the bandaged place (NYSAF), Then They Forgot About The Rest (INTAR), And She Would Stand Like This, Look Upon Our Lowliness (The Movement), and Tell Hector I Miss Him (Atlantic). David is a 2021 Princess Grace Award Honoraria Recipient in Theater. They were part of the inaugural Soho Rep Project Number One Residency, where they created and directed the short film, eat me!. Alumnus of Ars Nova Vision Residency, Drama League Directors Project, Labyrinth Intensive Ensemble, artEquity, NALAC, and LCT Directors Lab. David was a participant in the TCG Leadership U: One-on-One program, where they were the Artistic Associate at Atlantic Theater Company. BFA - NYU/Tisch

Evren Odcikin (panelist) (he/him) is a theater director, writer, and arts administrator with a deep commitment to championing underrepresented voices in the American theater. He serves as the Associate Artistic Director and Director of Artistic Programming at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and is a founding member of the MENA Theater Maker Alliance steering committee, a founder of Maia Directors, and a resident artist at Golden Thread Productions. As a director, he has directed and developed works at Guthrie, American Repertory Theater, Woolly Mammoth, Portland Center Stage, PlayCo, New York Theatre Workshop, Geva, Berkeley Rep, South Coast Rep, The Lark, Kennedy Center, InterAct, Cleveland Public Theatre, Magic Theatre, Golden Thread, and Crowded Fire. As a writer, he is under commission with Leila Buck to create 1001 Nights (A Retelling) for Cal Shakes and to translate two Turkish plays for NYU Abu Dhabi. Recognitions include a "Theatre Worker You Should Know" feature in American Theatre Magazine; a National Director's Fellowship from the O'Neill, NNPN, the Kennedy Center, and SDCF; and a TITAN Award from Theatre Bay Area. odcikin.com

Lauren Spencer (panelist) is a Bay Area based theater artist focused on art that invites us to grow into right relationship with ourselves, each other, and the environment. As a director, she is passionate about developing new work that champions the joys and complexities of BIPOC women and femmes. Recent credits include: Darren Canady's Black Butterflies (American Conservatory Theater/Kansas City Repertory Theater); Lisa Marie Rollins' and Susan Ito's Untold (Brava Theater for Women in the Arts); Noelle Vinas's Derecho (Playwright's Foundation); Dan Wolf's Zara's Box (TheaterFIRST). As an actor she has performed with Crowded Fire, American Conservatory Theater, Kansas City Repertory Theater, Berkeley Rep, San Francisco Playhouse, Magic Theatre, and San Francisco Shakespeare Festival among others. She is a company member with the award-winning ensemble, Campo Santo, a founding member of The Coalition of Bay Area Black Women Theater Artists, a "Reimagining Political Power" Fellow with Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, and an inaugural member of Calshakes Artist Circle.

Tanya Orellana (moderator) designs performance spaces for theatre and opera. Originally from San Francisco, she has been a core member of the award winning ensemble Campo Santo since 2008, participating in their intimate new work process, conceptualizing and designing sets alongside the writing process. Her design collaborations includes the world premiere of The Heath, by Lauren Gunderson directed by Sean Daniels at Merrimack Repertory Theatre (Lowell, MA), the Mexican premiere of Angels in America directed by Martín Acosta at Teatro Juan Ruiz de Alarcón (Mexico City), The Industry's Sweet Land, a world premiere opera, directed by Yuval Sharon and Cannupa Hanska Luger at L.A. State Historic Park, Native Gardens by Karen Zacarias directed by Rebecca Rivas at TheatreSquared (Arkansas), SAPO by Culture Clash at The Getty Villa (Los Angeles, CA), Casa de Spirits written and directed by Roger Guenveur Smith at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Forum (San Francisco, CA) and Voices from the Killing Jar by Kate Soper directed by Zoe Aja Moore at Long Beach Opera. Tanya received her MFA in Scenic Design from CalArts (2017) and is the 2016 recipient of the Princess Grace Fabergé Theatre Award.

Kate Pitt (moderator) is a dramaturg focused on new and classic work for the stage. She is a Resident Artist in the Composer Librettist Development Program at American Lyric Theater and Resident Dramaturg for the Vanguard Initiative at Chicago Opera Theater. Kate has taught dramaturgy as a guest lecturer at the Longy School of Music of Bard College and produced public programs at the Folger Shakespeare Library. BA, Yale. www.katepitt.com.