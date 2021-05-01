'Transcend' Scholarship Opens For Black Trans, NGC, and Queer Dancers







Katharine Pettit Creative - KPC is partnering with the Black Mental Health Alliance to curate "Transcend, Uplifting Their Voices", a virtual dance-centered concert that will elevate Black Trans, Non-Gender Conforming, and Queer Youth mental health resources Wednesday, July 14th, 2021, 6pm.

KPC and BMHA are awarding three Black Trans Mental Health Scholarships that will include a monetary award of $1000 and valuable resources from Black and Brown LGBT+ led dance companies and choreographers from July 2021-July 2022.

The application is now open for Black Trans, Non Gender Conforming, and Queer Youth between the ages of 17-23 pursuing careers in dance from Monday May 3rd through Monday June 14th.

Our extraordinary lineup of performing artists and contributing collaborators to the scholarship packages include Pretty Big Movement @PrettyBigMovement (plus sized dance company led by powerhouse Akira Armstrong), Maxfield Haynes @itsmaxfield (nonbinary Ballet dancer with Complexions and Guggenheim works in process), Zaman of Zamandari and Taranng Dance Troupe @zaman_aka_sundari (Indo-Carribean Guyanese LGBT+ choreographer in NYC), Kemar Jewel @Kemar_Jewel (Vogue 4 #BlackLivesMatter), Carolyn Dorfman Dance @cdorfmandance (renowned dance company founded by the child of Holocaust survivors) and Courtney ToPanga Washington @_masterzatwork (Founder of Masterz at Work).

Partner Organizations: Black Mental Health Alliance @black_minds_matter and The International Association of Blacks in Dance @iabdinc

For more information and to Support "Transcend"

Apply Today!