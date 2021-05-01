Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Transcend' Scholarship Opens For Black Trans, NGC, and Queer Dancers

The application is now open for Black Trans, Non Gender Conforming, and Queer Youth between the ages of 17-23 pursuing careers in dance.

May. 1, 2021  


'Transcend' Scholarship Opens For Black Trans, NGC, and Queer Dancers

Katharine Pettit Creative - KPC is partnering with the Black Mental Health Alliance to curate "Transcend, Uplifting Their Voices", a virtual dance-centered concert that will elevate Black Trans, Non-Gender Conforming, and Queer Youth mental health resources Wednesday, July 14th, 2021, 6pm.

KPC and BMHA are awarding three Black Trans Mental Health Scholarships that will include a monetary award of $1000 and valuable resources from Black and Brown LGBT+ led dance companies and choreographers from July 2021-July 2022.

The application is now open for Black Trans, Non Gender Conforming, and Queer Youth between the ages of 17-23 pursuing careers in dance from Monday May 3rd through Monday June 14th.

Our extraordinary lineup of performing artists and contributing collaborators to the scholarship packages include Pretty Big Movement @PrettyBigMovement (plus sized dance company led by powerhouse Akira Armstrong), Maxfield Haynes @itsmaxfield (nonbinary Ballet dancer with Complexions and Guggenheim works in process), Zaman of Zamandari and Taranng Dance Troupe @zaman_aka_sundari (Indo-Carribean Guyanese LGBT+ choreographer in NYC), Kemar Jewel @Kemar_Jewel (Vogue 4 #BlackLivesMatter), Carolyn Dorfman Dance @cdorfmandance (renowned dance company founded by the child of Holocaust survivors) and Courtney ToPanga Washington @_masterzatwork (Founder of Masterz at Work).

Partner Organizations: Black Mental Health Alliance @black_minds_matter and The International Association of Blacks in Dance @iabdinc

For more information and to Support "Transcend"

Apply Today!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser


Related Articles View More Industry Stories
Norbert Leo Butz Signs With APA Photo

Norbert Leo Butz Signs With APA

ATCA Names Finalists for 2021 Steinberg/ATCA Award Photo

ATCA Names Finalists for 2021 Steinberg/ATCA Award

The Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series Continues  In May With Casting Directo Photo

The Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series Continues  In May With Casting Director Kimberly Hardin

2021 APAP Award Nominees Announced Photo

2021 APAP Award Nominees Announced


More Hot Stories For You

  • Frist Art Museum Presents BETHANY COLLINS: EVENSONG
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Susan Edwards Announces Plans For Retirement from the Frist Art Museum