The Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Announce DIRECTORS ON DESIGN

Today, TSDCA and SDC have announced their partnership in presenting Directors On Design, a panel of some of theatre's top directors as they discuss how sound design and original music influences and integrates into their creative process.

Moderated by Colman Domingo ("Fear The Walking Dead"), this amazing panel will feature Susan Stroman ("The Producers"), Robert O'Hara ("Slave Play"), Patricia McGregor ("Lights Out: Nat 'King' Cole") and John Collins (artistic director, Elevator Repair Service). Questions will be submitted by TSDCA members for discussion.

This event will take place online on Monday, October 26th at 7pm EDT. Admission is free and will be open to the public, but you must register in advance in order to attend. A recording will be available for later viewing on TSDCA's website.

To register, please go to https://tsdca.org/directors_on_design and fill out the information requested. Call-in info will be emailed directly to all participants.

TSDCA is a professional membership organization of sound designers and composers for the performing arts working in the United States. Corporate members and sponsors include: Meyer Sound, d&b audiotechnik, Shure Inc, DPA Microphones, Figure53, L'Acoustics, ClearCom, Peter E. Schmitt Co., Lectrosonics, Sennheiser, Masque Sound, On the Road Marketing, Point Source Audio, Five Ohm, and TiMax. Please visit tsdca.org for more information on TSDCA and our initiatives.

SDC is the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects 4,300 professional Stage Directors and Choreographers throughout the United States. Our mission is to foster a national community of professional stage directors and choreographers by protecting the rights, health and livelihoods of all our Members; negotiating and enforcing employment agreements across a range of jurisdictions; facilitating the exchange of ideas, information and opportunities; and educating current and future generations about the critical role of directors and choreographers in leading the field.







