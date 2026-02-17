Emily McNamara, Tanesha Gary and More to Star in COME UP AND SEE ME SOMETIME Industry Presentation

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Mae West Musical ‘Come Up And See Me Sometime': Return of the Notorious M.A.E. will have a private industry presentation in NYC, Feb 20th.

'Come Up and See Me Sometime' is billed as a contemporary vaudeville style retelling of the life and career of iconic stage and screen star of the golden age, Mae West. The musical aims to celebrate and highlight Mae West's professional achievements and explore the ways in which she positively affected the plight of all women today, including women of color, queer women, cis women, and women of the trans experience. ‘Come Up and See Me Sometime' will deliver the signature Mae West sense of humor and persona on full display, as well as a glimpse of truth behind the larger-than-life celebrity.

The show's concept casts three actresses, with different lived experiences, to serve as narrators and guides as they live out the action and retelling of Mae West's remarkable story.

“Come Up and See Me Sometime” is conceived by Don Mongitore and will be directed by Kevin Smith Kirkwood. The score features tunes from Mae West's incredible catalog, with arrangements by Musical Director Drew Wutke, and a book by Mongitore and Kirkwood. New original songs are being written by Wutke and Kirkwood as well.

‘Come Up and See Me Sometime' stars Emily McNamara (A Musical About Star Wars, HBO's Vinyl), Tanesha Gary (Caroline or Change, Fat Ham at The Public), and Petralina Rae Lambert (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder at TheatreSquared) all as Mae West with Kira Sirai Helper, Kerry Flanagan, Sean Steele, Brandon T. Snider, William Spinnato, Gillian Han, Mariah Lyttle, Zachary Prall, and Melvin Tunstall III rounding out the cast.

Natalya Fisher will read stage directions with Paige Durr on drums. Denise Savas will be production stage manager.

DM & Co. Productions will produce the invitation-only presentation February 20th, 1pm at Sunlight Studios in NYC.






