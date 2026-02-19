Michael Arden, Dane Laffrey, and More Will Receive Transporting American Theatre Award

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Transport Group has announced that its 2026 gala will honor four theatre professionals with its Transporting American Theatre Award: two-time Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden; Tony Award-winning designer Dane Laffrey; Co-Founder of Juniper Street Productions Hillary Blanken; and Co-Founder/President of PRG Scenic Technologies Fred Gallo (recipient of the 2020 Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre). All four are currently collaborating on the new Broadway musical The Lost Boys. The gala, which includes a cocktail party, seated dinner, performances, dessert reception, and silent and live auctions, takes place Tuesday, April 28, at The Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47 Street.

The Transporting American Theatre Award recognizes significant contributions to the American Theatre. Past recipients include John Doyle, Ted Chapin, Linda Taft MacKinnon, Jennifer Costello, Jan Svendsen Weiss, Paul Huntly, Barbara Andres, Donna Lynne Champlin, Michele Pawk, Mary Testa, Carmel Dean, Michael Starobin, Dick Scanlan, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Michael John LaChiusa, Gretchen Shugart, Barbara Whitman, Beth Williams, Sue Frost, Christian Borle, Paul Huntley, Douglas Carter Beane, Lewis Flinn, A.R. Gurney, Liz Smith, Barbara Frietag, Terrence McNally, and Joe Mantello.

“We are deeply honored to celebrate Michael Arden and Dane Laffrey at our 2026 gala,” said Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III. “For nearly sixteen years, Dane has been a foundational artist at Transport Group, helping to define who we are as a company through his extraordinary work and spirit of collaboration. I have long admired Michael's work, which I believe is among the very best in our field, and together he and Dane share a truly unprecedented artistic partnership that is actively moving musical theatre forward. Their work is deeply inspiring and a beacon of artistry for our field. Every artistic vision, however, is only as strong as those who can execute it—those individuals who, through their own passion and creativity, take a team's vision and make it a reality. Hillary Blanken and Fred Gallo are those heroes, bringing to life the magical artistry we all experience when watching live theatre.”

“I am incredibly grateful to Transport Group for this honor,” said Michael Arden. “Theater at its best is built on shared imagination and bravery, and that is exactly what this company represents. To be recognized alongside Dane, my closest collaborator and creative partner, by an organization that champions new work and fearless storytelling, means more to me than I can express.”

Dane Laffrey added, “Transport Group has been an artistic home for nearly two decades, and one where I've always had the opportunity to try something new. To receive this recognition from a company that is driven by a commitment to innovation, curiosity, and risk-taking — and to share it with Michael, whose vision continually challenges and inspires me — is very meaningful.”

Transport Group's 2026 gala takes place Tuesday, April 28 at The Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47 Street. Cocktails begin at 6:00pm; seated dinner, performances, and award presentation begin at 7:00pm; dessert reception follows at 9:00pm. Ticket and e-journal tribute ad information is available by visiting https://transportgroup.org/gala or by emailing Gabriel Crawford at gabe@transportgroup.org.





