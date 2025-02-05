TRU to Present This And That: Conversations About A Life In Theater (2)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date nearly 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

2/7 - This and That: Conversations About a Life in Theater (2).

In the room: Michael Colby, lyricist and musical playwright (Charlotte Sweet, TRU Voices winner Meester Amerika, The Boynton Beach Club, Tales of Tinseltown, North Atlantic, Ludlow Lad, upcoming: Dangerous), author of the book The Algonquin Kid and vice president of the board of Urban Stages; Michael Roberts, award-winning off-Broadway composer, lyricist, author, musical director (Golf the musical, NY Fringe best musical The Fartiste, Goldstein, Greed; upcoming: London Swings), and a successful self-producer who has raised about a million dollars for his own productions. Colby will share his family history and growing up at the Algonquin, and his off-Broadway successes. Roberts will share his early days touring with Leslie Gore and Lou christie, a stint as one of Herman's Hermits, and working with Rupert Holmes. Both will talk about the challenges of crafting a career as a writer of musicals, including the inevitable need for self-producing. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

More information about upcoming interviews is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

