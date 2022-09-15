Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TUNEABOMBER To Have Industry Presentation in New York City Ahead Of St. Louis Debut

This musical tells the story of Ted Kaczynski from his youth as a gifted child to his descent to notorious eco-terrorist, with a little stop into show biz along the way.

Sep. 15, 2022  


John Lampe and Michael Wysong's Unabomber musical, The TUNEabomber will give an invited industry presentation at Open Jar Studios in Manhattan on October 3rd at 7pm. After this, the show will make its St. Louis debut at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center in Kirkwood, Missouri on October 7th.

Written and performed by Lampe and Wysong, this two-man musical tells the story of Ted Kaczynski from his youth as a gifted child to his descent to notorious eco-terrorist, with a little stop into show biz along the way.

Inquiries about the NYC presentation should be directed to tuneabomber@gmail.com.

Tickets for the October 7th performance can be purchased HERE.


