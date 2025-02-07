TESLA: A NEW MUSICAL to Have to Have Industry Readings at Open Jar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre will present developmental industry readings of Tesla, a new musical with book, lyrics and music by Robert Lindsey-Nassif, story by Cavan Hallman, music direction by Matthew R. Meckes, and direction by John Znidarisic. The presentations - by invitation only - will take place on Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21 at Open Jar Studios. These presentations are part of The York Theatre’s Developmental Reading Series.

Tesla tells the true and astonishing story of Nikola Tesla, the mystic/genius/inventor who battled Thomas Edison to give the world electricity. Telsa loved a pigeon, loved Sarah Bernhardt, foresaw the future, and invented now.

The cast for Tesla is Ryan Silverman (A Sign of the Times at The York) as Nikola Tesla, Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway) as Sarah Bernhardt, Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill) as George Westinghouse, Jared Zirilli (Summer:The Donna Summer Musical) as Thomas Edison, and Lincoln Ginsberg as Joseph Szigeti, with Martin Vincent Bonventre, Devin Cortez, Michael Crowley, Melanie Ervin, Livvie Hirshfield, T.J. Newton, Laurel Sharakan, and Megan Turner. The sound design is by Gerard Estella. The stage manager is Caskey Hunsader.

For industry inquires, please email boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

