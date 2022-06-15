TEDxBroadway TEN On Demand Encore Available to Watch







Today, TEDxBroadway organizers announced a very special encore of TEDxBroadway TEN will be released as a Video on Demand exclusively on Stellar from now until June 29.

The hybrid event originally held Tuesday, May 17 at New World Stages gathered a global community of changemakers to consider the central mission question, "What's the BEST Broadway can be?" The 15 speakers and performers featured delivered big doses of heart, inspiration and candor.

"We wanted to take the conversations the industry has been having even further to showcase the actions people are taking," says TEDxBroadway Co-Founder and CEO of Stellar, Jim McCarthy. "And, the TEDxBroadway 2022 speakers definitely did that."

"They left it all on the stage," adds Damian Bazadona, TEDxBroadway Co-founder and President of Situation. "They moved the audience to gasps, tears and standing ovations. It's a very special day for a community that wants to help realize the best for Broadway sooner."

The TEDxBroadway TEN speakers and performers include: Britton & The Sting, Bryan Joseph Lee, Margaret Hall, Sammy Lopez, Nicole Javanna Johnson, Michael J. Bobbitt, Justin Schuman, Ash Marinaccio, Adam Sobel, Junior Mintt, Emanuel Azenberg, Emma Daniels, Irene Gandy, Jonathan Rockefeller and Broadway For All.

How to Stream

Tickets for TEDxBroadway TEN on-demand video are $15. The video on demand access for viewing the program ends at 11:59PM EDT on July 29, 2022.

For more information, please visit www.TEDxBroadway.com and follow TEDxBroadway on Twitter: @TEDxBroadway



About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives. The two annual TED Conferences invite the world's leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes or less. Many of these talks are then made available, free, at TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

The annual TED Conference takes place each spring in Vancouver, British Columbia. TED's media initiatives include TED.com, where new TED Talks are posted daily; TED Translators, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED has established The Audacious Project that takes a collaborative approach to funding ideas with the potential to create change at thrilling scale; TEDx, which supports individuals or groups in hosting local, self- organized TED-style events around the world, and the TED Fellows program, helping world-changing innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.