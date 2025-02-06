News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, February 12 at 12pm.

By: Feb. 06, 2025
Did you know that Broadway’s final nine weeks of 2024 outperformed the same weeks in 2019, with higher weekly grosses across the board? This year-end boom wasn’t just great news—it’s a sign of growing momentum for the industry heading into 2025. So, who’s behind this holiday-season comeback—and what does it mean for the future of Broadway?

Situation Will Host 'The Year-End Broadway Bump: Who is the Holiday Buyer?'
Join Situation for the next installment of its Broadway Audiences Series in partnership with Broadway Direct and The Shubert Organization and learn more about the 2024 Holiday season audiences.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, February 12 at 12pm. SIgn up here.



