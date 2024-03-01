Sean Cercone Resigns From Broadway Licensing Global

Variety has reported that Sean Cercone has resigned from Broadway Licensing Global. According to the report, no reason has been given for Cerone's abrupt departure.

Ted Chapin, the former head of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization, will serve as interim CEO, with Broadway producer Dan Markley serving as interim COO.

In 2019, Cerone purchased Broadway Licensing backed by international strategic partner The Antelope Group, from former owner Elliott Azrak.

Cercone with Elliott Azrak created the Broadway Licensing imprint of Playscripts Inc. . In its first year the company acquired six Broadway titles including A Bronx Tale, Escape to Margaritaville, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Head Over Heels, Gettin’ the Band Back Together, and BKLYN.

“I’m thrilled to provide authors a licensing approach that gives highly personalized treatment to their titles by a deeply motivated team of theatre professionals at the core.” said Cercone at the time of the acquisition, “By purchasing Broadway Licensing, Playscripts and Stageworks Media, I’m able to ensure that there will always be an aggressive long-term global strategy for each and every show we are honored to represent, built on strong industry relationships and resulting in our author’s musicals and plays on more stages around the world.”

Prior to launching Broadway Licensing, Cercone served as Chief Business Officer and Senior Vice President of Professional and International Licensing for Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW). Cercone is a member of the Broadway League and previously served as the Producing Artistic Director of The Carousel, Executive Producer of Theatre Building Chicago, and founded the West Virginia Shakespeare Festival. He has served on the board of the National Alliance of Musical Theaters, Co-Chaired of the NAMT New Musical Theatre Festival and served as Board President of the Cleveland Theatre Collective.

About BROADWAY LICENSING

Broadway Licensing is a full-service theatrical partner specializing in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Broadway Licensing services the Playscripts collection and Stageworks Media, a development company committed to creating new musicals and plays.