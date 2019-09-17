Sara Holdren to Step Down as Theater Critic at New York Magazine, Vulture

New York Magazine/Vulture theater critic Sara Holdren has announced her intention to leave her post in favor of other artistic ventures.

Holdren has worked as a freelance theater director based in New York City, and is the Artistic Director/co-founder of the theater company Tiltyard. Recent projects include MIDSUMMER (which she co-adapted from the play by William Shakespeare) with Tiltyard, Deer and the Lovers by Emily Zemba, The Zero Scenario by Ryan Campbell, and The Master and Margarita, adapted by Edward Kemp from the novel by Mikhail Bulgakov. She holds a BA in Theater from Yale University and an MFA in Directing from Yale School of Drama, and was a 2016 Drama League Fellow.

Hey friends, hey world - I have a thing to share.



At the end of this month, after two years on the job, I'll be stepping away as theater critic for @NYMag and @vulture.



I've got plenty of thoughts in my head, and perhaps some of them will find their way into words soon. - Sara Holdren (@swholdren) September 16, 2019

It's been a privilege, a challenge, and an adventure to see my profession and passion from another perspective - and to believe more firmly with each passing day and each eliminated critic post in the need for that perspective - - Sara Holdren (@swholdren) September 16, 2019

But I'm also a director, and it's time to direct. To keep directing. To head for unpath'd waters, undream'd shores. - Sara Holdren (@swholdren) September 16, 2019

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You