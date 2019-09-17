Sara Holdren to Step Down as Theater Critic at New York Magazine, Vulture

Sep. 17, 2019  

New York Magazine/Vulture theater critic Sara Holdren has announced her intention to leave her post in favor of other artistic ventures.

Holdren has worked as a freelance theater director based in New York City, and is the Artistic Director/co-founder of the theater company Tiltyard. Recent projects include MIDSUMMER (which she co-adapted from the play by William Shakespeare) with Tiltyard, Deer and the Lovers by Emily Zemba, The Zero Scenario by Ryan Campbell, and The Master and Margarita, adapted by Edward Kemp from the novel by Mikhail Bulgakov. She holds a BA in Theater from Yale University and an MFA in Directing from Yale School of Drama, and was a 2016 Drama League Fellow.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson



