Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Kate Burton, And More Cast In IRISHTOWN At Irish Repertory Theatre

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced casting for Irishtown, a new play by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth (Lie Low, recent winner of the Playwrights '73 Scheme bursary), directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey (Belfast Girls). Irishtown will begin previews April 2, 2025, with an opening night set for April 13, for a limited run through May 25, 2025, on Irish Rep's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage (132 West 22nd Street).

Irishtown will feature Emmy and Tony Award nominee Kate Burton (Hedda Gabler; The Dead, 1904), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (“Derry Girls,” The Ferryman), Kevin Oliver Lynch (Purgatory, After Yeats), Brenda Meaney (Little Gem, Uncle Vanya), and Angela Reed (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with voiceover work by Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption Two). Casting is by Katja Zarolinski (KZ Casting).

The Irishtown Players, a celebrated Dublin-based theatre company, have just started rehearsals for their new play. After the astounding success of their last production, the company are scheduled to open on Broadway, with the same visionary playwright at the helm. However, trouble arises when the actors decide she's going too dark, too experimental, and… not Irish enough? Taking matters into their own hands, the company fights to restore the Hibernian flair. Irishtown is a hilarious, searing new comedy that explores the commercialization of a culture and invites audiences to experience the fragile creative process and the potential collapse of a collective.

Irishtown will feature set & lighting design by Colm McNally (The Beacon), costume design by Orla Long (The Beacon), sound design by Caroline Eng (Yellow Face), and properties by Nicole Rozanski (The Beacon). Michael Palmer (The Dead, 1904) is the Production Stage Manager, and Jade Doina (The Dead, 1904) is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Irishtown was first presented in 2023 as part of Irish Rep's New Works Summer Festival in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre and was further developed in a workshop in Summer 2024 at Irish Rep. Learn more about Irish Rep's New Play Development Program here.

The World Premiere of Irishtown is supported by Culture Ireland.

The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no public performance on Sunday April 13.

Tickets to Irishtown begin at $55 and are available at IrishRep.org. $25 tickets will be available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep's GreenSeats membership.

Currently in performances through March 16, 2025, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage is Beckett Briefs, directed by Ciarán O'Reilly and starring F. Murray Abraham, Sarah Street, Roger Dominic Casey, and Kate Forbes. In May, Fishamble: The New Play Company and Irish Repertory Theatre will present the World Premiere of The Black Wolfe Tone written by and starring Kwaku Fortune (It's Cool In The Shade). Directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey (Belfast Girls), previews begin May 1, 2025, with an opening night set for May 8, for a limited run through June 1, 2025, in Irish Rep's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre.

