Robert Cuccioli and Gordon Stanley to Lead HOUDINI AMONG THE SPIRITS Industry Readings







Tony Award-nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Rothchild and Sons at the York) and Gordon Stanley (Ragtime on Broadway, Dear World at the York) will portray Harry Houdini and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle respectively in Houdini Among the Spirits, a new musical with book and lyrics by Chris Ceraso and music by William Zeffiro. Directed by Eric Parness, Houdini Among the Spirits will be presented at two private industry readings on Monday, June 5 and Tuesday June 6. These presentations are part of The York Theatre Company’s Developmental Reading Series.

In the years following World War I, magician Harry Houdini and Sherlock Holmes creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle became great friends in search of a world-healing truth. In the half-dozen years leading to Houdini’s mysterious premature death, they became bitter rivals in a supernatural quest. Come on this journey!

Joining Mr. Cuccioli and Mr. Stanley will be David Arthur Bachrach, Kieran Brown, William Thomas Colin, Jeremy Crothers, Shana Farr, Jim Ferris, Sadie Greenberg, Abby Hase, Leonard Joseph, Déa Julien, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Kristian Perez, Sarah Rice, Laura Shoop, and Jonathan Randall Silver. Matthew Martin Ward is the Music Director. Madeleine Blossom is the Stage Manager and Sydney Scheer is Assistant Stage Manager.

For more information or any questions regarding attending the private presentations, industry professionals can email boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

(Book and Lyrics) is an actor, playwright, screenwriter, and teacher. As a writer, he has had plays and screenplays produced and developed in NYC and regionally and published by Samuel French, Bloomsbury, and Plays for Living. His musical Houdini Among the Spirits has been seen in numerous concert presentations. His award-winning documentary Passing Over (coproduced by Michael Ceraso) was seen on many PBS stations. He wrote for NBC’s Another World and Children Television Workshop’s Ghostwriter! Radio (Bronze Worldmedal). As the 52nd Street Project’s “Teen Dean” for many years, Chris adapted nine Shakespeare plays for the Teen Acting Ensemble. Chris is a long-time Ensemble Artist at the Ensemble Studio Theatre and a company member of Resonance Ensemble. As an actor, he has premiered plays by Christopher Durang, John Guare, Romulus Linney, David Mamet, Joyce Carol Oates, Lanford Wilson, and Mac Wellman,, among many others. TV/Film: Coach of the Year, “Law and Order” (original and “SVU”), “Deadline,” and “City Kids.” Chris is on the Theatre and Dance faculty at Drew University.

William Zeffiro

(Music) is the winner of seven MAC Awards: two for Best Special Musical Material and five for Best Singing Instrumentalist. He is also the winner of the 2014 Midtown International Theatre Festival award for Outstanding Cabaret Performance. His opera Truman and Nancy, based on the graphic novel Capote in Kansas by Ande Parks and Chris Samnee, was workshopped in 2021 at the Seagle Festival and will receive its debut with orchestra in New England in the Fall of 2024. His play Frame 313 was produced at the Midtown Theatre Festival. Appearances include the Café Carlyle, Town Hall, the Oak Room at the Algonquin Hotel, and Lincoln Center. In November 2013, he appeared as Richard Nixon at The York Theatre in the musical drama Jack. His songs have been recorded and performed by Tony Award winner George S. Irving, Ann Morrison, and Emily Bergl. Bill wrote book, music, and lyrics for The Road to Ruin, which was directed by Broadway legend Pat Birch and made Talkin’ Broadway’s Top Ten Best Cast Albums. His album Better Than Nothing: The Music Of Bill Zeffiro is available on all platforms. www.billzeffiro.com





