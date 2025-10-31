Ro Reddick, Keenan Tyler Oliphant and Ato Blankson-Wood to Receive Vineyard Theatre Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vineyard Theatre has revealed the recipients of the 2025-2026 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and Colman Domingo Award and the 2025-2027 Susan Stroman Directing Award. These awards will be presented at The Vineyard’s annual Emerging Artists Celebration on Monday, December 8, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 PM at The Strand’s Rare Book Room.

This year’s honorees are Ro Reddick, recipient of the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award; Keenan Tyler Oliphant, recipient of the Susan Stroman Directing Award; and Ato Blankson-Wood, recipient of the Colman Domingo Award. All three will be Artists-in-Residence at The Vineyard this season.



In addition to the award winners, the 2025-2026 Vineyard Theatre Artists-in-Residence also include Martha Clarke, Sarah Gancher, and Amyra León.

The Vineyard Theatre Council will host this intimate evening to celebrate The Vineyard’s artistic community and support early career artists. Guests will enjoy food and drink, and have the opportunity to engage in conversation with Vineyard artists and friends, including Paula Vogel and Susan Stroman, who will be in attendance





