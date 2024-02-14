Project Broadway's Mosaic Training Program Hosts In-Person Program for 2024







Calling All BIPOC High School Aged Performers! Be a part of Project Broadway’s free In-Person Musical Theater Training Program this February-March 2024 in-person in NYC!

Only 12 students will be selected to participate in this 5-week program led by Broadway’s Anthony Wayne and other Broadway guest artists. This unique program is designed to develop performing skills and support those seeking a professional career in the performing arts. Students can expect to be inspired and encouraged to be their artistic authentic selves! Applications are due by February 14, 2024 at 11:59 ET.

Through acting, vocal, and dance instruction, this masterclass program will strengthen and enhance passionate, talented students who are ready for next level musical theater training. Project Broadway is thrilled to offer this full-scholarship, high-quality theater arts program for BIPOC students that was conceived by Karen Olivo (KO) alongside Tabitha Matthews and Yvette Kojic, at Project Broadway.

Program Dates: (5 weeks-Sundays @ 10am-12:30pm)

Sunday, February 25

Sunday, March 3

Sunday, March 10

Sunday, March 17

Sunday, March 24

This is an in-person program that will be held at Ripley Grier Studios – 520 Eighth Avenue in New York, NY.

Website: www.ProjectBroadway.org





