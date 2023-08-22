Professional Children's Acting Coach, Rick Plaugher, Launches 'Take Choice Acting'

Learn acting techniques from a renowned children's acting coach.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Rick Plaugher, the veteran educator who has spent more than a decade coaching young Broadway performers, is launching ake Choice Acting, a new conservatory-level training studio for young talent offering a range of class types, including small group training, one-on-one coaching, and college audition prep. All classes are structured around a proprietary curriculum that integrates breath work, movement, Linklater voice and speech training, Stanislavsky objective work, and more.

 

Take Choice Acting is currently accepting applications from performers for its inaugural workshop series kicking off in October at New York’s Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway). These classes will offer a select group of students, aged 9 to 17, the opportunity to hone their craft and take brave, bold choices in a respectful, creative, and encouraging environment. Weekly classes will take place on Saturdays, beginning on October 7 and running through November 4. Students can choose from two timeslots: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please note that space is extremely limited. For more information, or to schedule an interview, visit http://takechoiceacting.com/.

 

“Throughout my time working with professional children, I have been consistently surprised by the dearth of quality, rigorous, college-level training available for young performers,” explained Plaugher. “Take Choice Acting seeks to fill the void with a program informed by our core values of respect, bravery, curiosity, safety, diligence, and joy.”

 

He added, “My guiding principle has always been about encouraging students to ‘make a choice.’ It takes courage to make a choice, and it takes craft to consistently make the best choice. The purpose of Take Choice Acting is to give students the courage and craft to take their talent to the next level.”

 

 

RICK PLAUGHER BIOGRAPHY

 

Rick Plaugher is a seasoned educator and experienced performer who holds a BFA in Acting from Boston University and a Master's degree in Educational Theatre from New York’s City College. A committed advocate for the arts in education, Rick has spent many years teaching performance in the New York City public school system, including stints at LaGuardia High School for the Arts and the Professional Performing Arts School (PPAS). He has served as teaching artist for a range of organizations, including The Shakespeare Society and the Lincoln Center Institute. For 12 years, Rick served as the head child guardian for Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway. In this role, he had the dual responsibility of rehearsing and supervising the more than 60 young performers in the cast. As a performer, Rick spent five years with the Blue Man Group, taking on the iconic titular role in New York, Boston, and Chicago. He has performed in a wide range of productions at renowned venues including HERE, Manhattan Rep, the Huntington Theater, Boston Center for the Arts, The Gallery Players, ATA, Theater for the New City, and the New Perspectives Theater. He has performed at The Groundlings Theater, Upright Citizens Brigade, and the P.I.T. As a comic, he has worked at the New York Fringe Festival, the Charles Playhouse, Caroline’s on Broadway, New York Comedy Club, UCB New York, and numerous downtown clubs. A prolific voiceover artist, Rick can most recently be heard on ESL tapes for MacMillan Books, Boston Children’s Museum, and as the voice of Albertson's supermarkets.


 





