





IFT Network in association with Eagle Project Arts will present a special presentation of a play written by Joseph A. Dandurand as a fundraising event. PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH THE "INDIANS" Monday, October 2 @ 7:00 p.m. at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway #11th floor, New York City (This reading is a fundraising event for a full production scheduled for 2024.)

Joseph A. Dandurand infuses traditional storytelling into nonlinear surrealist theater with characters that move between past and present, offering perspectives of the same reality from different vantage points - and moments in history.

This exploration of race, history, loss, gross caricature and stereotype, as well as cultural appropriation is told in conversations between two old-fashioned wooden "Indians" sitting on a bench in front of a gift shop as they have their picture taken by camera toting, offensive and shallow, time traveling tourists. The characters appear as images of a child lost and they share their tragic journey of historical wrongs. The two living totems are dressed in the Hollywood version of traditional Native American wear. It is a simple tale of lost love for a child, of a lost people, joined by their memories.

EAGLE PROJECT ARTS

Eagle Project is a New York-based Native American artistic laboratory utilizing theatre, music, dance, spoken word, and film to investigate and understand American identity. We unpack the Native American Experience, both past and present, as the primary means to conduct our exploration. Eagle Project is an inter-tribal and multicultural performing arts company. Our mission is to develop and stage the works of Native American Playwrights and theatre artists and to provide educational outreach on Native American culture to audiences throughout Turtle Island. Eagle Project is New York City's only Lenape-led intertribal and multicultural performing arts company. Eagle Project is a member artist of New York Live Arts, Inc., a non-profit tax-exempt organization.

IFT Network, Inc. is an innovative online entertainment platform, and a content development platform, dedicated to Independent Filmmakers and Theater Producers around the globe. The IFT Network Writing Room, Nate Raven, creative director, along with Sean Logan and Melanie Magri, lead a dynamic virtual think tank and safe space for writers to hear and growtheir work.





