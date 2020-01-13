Obituary: Producer Rich Affannato Dies

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that producer Rich Affannato died on January 11, 2019. According to his husband, Hamilton's Gregory Treco - "The world lost a great light on Saturday the 11th at 7:21pm. My brave, talented, creative, giving husband of 16 years, left this earth surrounded by his closest friends and family. The pain is unbearable and I am just trying to pick up the pieces at this time."

Rich Affannato was Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of The STAGE Network. Affannato previously served in a similar capacity managing, developing, and overseeing commercial Broadway, Off-Broadway, Film, and Television productions, as well as International concert event management. He managed and operated Affannato Productions, LLC, a full service Production Company in New York City. Rich was a Tony® and Drama Desk Award-nominated producer, whose producing credits include the Kander and Ebb musical The Visit on Broadway starring Chita Rivera, Peter and the Starcatcher on Broadway (9 Tony nominations including Best Play, winning 5) and the First National Tour, ANN on Broadway (written by and starring Holland Taylor) at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theatre, and the critically acclaimed New York production of SILENCE! The Musical (Winner-Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, Lucille Lortel nomination for Best Musical, Time Magazine's Top 10).

His acting credits included the Broadway and National companies of Les Miserables, The Producers, and Civil War as well as the New York production of Forbidden Broadway-20th Anniversary Edition. His portrayal of the title character in Floyd Collins led to a Helen Hayes Award Nomination for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical. Other credits include Stephen Sondheim's 70th Birthday Concert at the Library of Congress, and productions at The Guthrie, St. Louis Rep, Capitol Repertory Theatre, and Great Lakes Theatre Festival.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You