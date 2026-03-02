Noah Weissberg to Star in Industry Reading of DIG LENNY BRUCE

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dig Lenny Bruce, a musical tragicomedy with book, music, and lyrics by Walter Marks, will be presented in a special industry presentation on Tuesday, March 3 at 3:00 PM, directed by Stuart Ross. Noah Weissberg is set to play the titular role.

In Dig Lenny Bruce, the legendary comic finds himself at the edge of oblivion—and on the brink of an unexpected audition: he must make God laugh by turning his own turbulent life into a show.

With casting by Chad Murnane, CSA of Murnane Casting, the presentation will include Noah Weisberg in the title role, Gina Milo, Robert Cuccioli, Judy Kaye, Fulla Regrets (aka Michael Staffieri), Heather Parcells, Gabi Campo, Heather Makalani, Jerusha Cavazos, Evan Harrington, Paris Nix, and Pascal Pastrana.

Dig Lenny Bruce features music direction by Matthew Antonio Perri, general management by Martian Entertainment (Carl White and Gregory Rae), associate General management by Kaylin Kellin (Martian), with Vanessa Rebeil serving as production stage manager and Laura Downey as assistant stage manager.

The industry presentations will take place on Tuesday, March 3 at 3 PM. Producers who wish to attend may email DLB@MartianEntertainment.com for further information.







