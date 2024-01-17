New Musical TWO THOUSAND MILES to Have Industry Presentation at Open Jar

This compelling musical follows the intertwined stories of friends as they navigate love, acceptance, and the power of friendship.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/7/24 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/7/24
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/14/24 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/14/24
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Absence of Suburbanites Impacts More Than You Think Photo 4 Absence of Suburbanites Impacts More Than You Think

New Musical TWO THOUSAND MILES to Have Industry Presentation at Open Jar


After a triumphant presentation at Viera Studio's Santos Dantin Theater at the John & Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center in Orlando Florida, TWO THOUSAND MILES written and conceived by Alyssa Williams, will make its New York debut with a special industry presentation, at Open Jar Studios, 12:00 Noon and 5:00 p.m., on Friday, March 15.

OPEN JAR STUDIOS is located at 1601 BROADWAY, 11th Floor, NYC, (Broadway& 48th Street - Enter on 48th). Contact Matt at Info@jaymichaelsarts.com for details.

"Two Thousand Miles" is a compelling musical that unfolds across California and New York City, tracing the interwoven stories of a group of friends. We follow Davis, a former business student turned playwright courageously battling Lupus, and his devoted boyfriend, Nate, an accomplished composer learning the intricacies of caregiving. Together, they strive to bring their new musical to life. As their friends confront their own challenges, including Rheumatoid Arthritis, career setbacks, and an unexpected pregnancy, "Two Thousand Miles" illustrates the profound power of love, acceptance, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship.

The creator of Two Thousand Miles, Alyssa M. Williams, wrote the musical about her struggles living with Rheumatoid Arthritis for the last 16 years.

Two Thousand Miles is written and conceived by Alyssa M. Williams with Music & Lyrics by Hans Zanger, Additional Material to Book and Lyrics by Jaclyn Nash, Additional Music & Lyrics by Matt DeMaria, and Additional Music by Taylor Guttadauro.

Contact Matt at info@jaymichaelsarts.com for reservations for further information.





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Applications Now Open For New Victory Theater/24 Hour Plays Speak Up, Act Out Creative Wri Photo
Applications Now Open For New Victory Theater/24 Hour Plays' 'Speak Up, Act Out' Creative Writing Partnership

The New Victory Theater and The 24 Hour Plays have partnered for Speak Up, Act Out: Celebrating Student Voices, a creative writing program aimed at uplifting student writers and their work. New York City students in grades 5 through 12 are encouraged to submit applications by February 25.

2
Joe Calarco Partners with TRW Plays Photo
Joe Calarco Partners with TRW Plays

TRW Plays has announced their new partnership with award-winning playwright and director Joe Calarco, author of Shakespeare’s R&J. Learn more aboutt he partnership here!

3
Rona Siddiqui and Lisa Loomer Receive 2024 Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre Photo
Rona Siddiqui and Lisa Loomer Receive 2024 Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre

The Kleban Foundation has announced the recipients of the 34th annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre. The 2024 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist has been awarded to Rona Siddiqui. The 2024 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre librettist has been awarded to  Lisa Loomer.

4
Industry Pro Newsletter: Suburban Theatre Audiences Are Still Missing in NYC and Beyond Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Suburban Theatre Audiences Are Still Missing in NYC and Beyond

Cara Joy David explores the concerning trend that suburban audiences are less willing to travel into the city center to see shows due to a perceived increase in crime in the city, leaving audiences feeling less safe getting in and out of shows. In the UK, funding cuts force theatres to innovate in ways to stave off closure and grow their audience.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Applications Now Open For New Victory Theater/24 Hour Plays' 'Speak Up, Act Out' Creative Writing PartnershipApplications Now Open For New Victory Theater/24 Hour Plays' 'Speak Up, Act Out' Creative Writing Partnership
New Dramatists Will Honor Michael Greif At Annual Spring Luncheon This MayNew Dramatists Will Honor Michael Greif At Annual Spring Luncheon This May
Joe Calarco Partners with TRW PlaysJoe Calarco Partners with TRW Plays
Rona Siddiqui and Lisa Loomer Receive 2024 Kleban Prize for Musical TheatreRona Siddiqui and Lisa Loomer Receive 2024 Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre

Videos

Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Video
Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Video
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Recommended For You