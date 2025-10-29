New Musical THE VIOLIN by The Francis Sisters Holds Industry Presentations October 29–30

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Violin, a new original musical by The Francis Sisters, will hold industry presentations on Wednesday, October 29, and Thursday, October 30, 2025 in New York City.

Set in Sweden in 1884, the musical follows Peter Larsen, a young luthier struggling to build a life and career amid poverty and rigid social hierarchies. After a selfless act brings him to the brink of ruin, Peter instead finds an unexpected path toward redemption and purpose. Inspired by the history of a five-generation violin, The Violin weaves mythology, historical detail, and family legacy into a story about artistry, class, and survival.

The presentation cast includes Delphi Borich (Freja), Joe Cassidy (Per), Noah Kiserman (Peter), Pierre Marais (Johan), Paul Schoeffler (Mr. Bonde), Katie Thompson (Astrid), and Samantha Williams (Brita), with Danny Rothman serving as standby. Ensemble members include DeShawn Bowens, Victoria Byrd, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jacob Higdon, Minju Michelle Lee, Stephanie Martignetti, Paul HeeSang Miller, Jimin Moon, Jen Noble, Drew Redington, Sally Shaw, and Michael Starr.

The Violin features a book and lyrics by Kara Dudley, music by Kami Nishima, direction by David Ruttura, choreography by Patrick O’Neill, and music direction by Matt Castle. Daniel Everett serves as production stage manager and Geoff Josselson as casting director. The musical is lead produced by Scott Lake, with co-producers Kami Nishima and Nick Blasko, ShowTown Theatricals as general manager, and Showtown Productions as executive producer.





