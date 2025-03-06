N'Kenge Will Host Free BEYOND THE SPOTLIGHT Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of Women's History Month, N'Kenge Foundation is thrilled to announce a special event featuring internationally acclaimed Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-nominated artist N'Kenge, who will present her new inspiring program, BEYOND THE SPOTLIGHT: Dorothy Dandridge's Journey Through Music & Mindfulness to students at Riverdale Country School (5250 Fieldston Rd, Bronx NY 10471) today, Thursday, March 6th at 12:00pm ET.



The program will celebrate the life and cultural impact of Dorothy Dandridge, the first African American woman nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress (Carmen Jones). N'Kenge, known for her powerful voice and dynamic performances, will not only share her journey in the arts but also perform selections from her upcoming Broadway show, “Dorothy Dandridge: The Musical.” Through music and mindfulness, students will gain insight into historical representation and emotional resilience—equipping them with essential life skills while also exploring the importance of representation in the arts.

Joining N'Kenge in this special initiative is Marissa Ghavami, Founding Executive & Artistic Director of Healing TREE, who will speak on the importance of mindfulness and emotional well-being. Marissa's insights will help students understand the significance of mental health, especially in the fast-paced world of performing arts. Musicians Melissa Slocum (bass), Shawn Dustin (drums) and Deah Love Harriott (MD/piano) will perform LIVE with N'Kenge. Michael T. Clarkston, Director of Developement for N'Kenge Foundation is the Production Stage Manager.

"I want to inspire young minds by sharing Dorothy Dandridge's story—not just as an entertainer, but as a pioneer who overcame challenges with resilience and grace," says N'Kenge. "This program is about more than history; it's about empowering the next generation with the tools they need for success.”



Thanks to the innovative partnership with Immpana Srri, Investor, Advisor & Advocate who has managed more than $150 billion in M&A Deals and Dennis K. Creary, CEO of Blacks on Wall Street and Treasurer of the N'Kenge Foundation, one fortunate student from each school will receive a certificate of stock valued at $10 from CoolKids.org. This initiative aims to inspire and educate young individuals about the importance of investing and financial literacy. By providing this unique opportunity, both organizations are committed to empowering the next generation, demonstrating that even small investments can pave the way for future financial success. The announcement highlights the ongoing efforts to foster inclusivity and education in the financial sector, encouraging students to take their first steps toward becoming savvy investors.

The program will last approximately one hour and is free of charge, reflecting both N'Kenge Foundation and Riverdale Country School's commitment to providing enriching educational experiences for all. This event is open to the public, and we encourage all interested parties to bring this powerful program to their own schools and communities. This inspirational, multi-disciplinary free event will also take place for students in grades 4th - 8th at

High Tech High School

(1 High Tech Way Secaucus, NJ 07094)

on Tuesday, March 11 at 9:30 AM ET

Arbor Intermediate School

(1717 Lester Pl, Piscataway, NJ 08854)

on Thursday, March 13th at 8:30 AM ET

on Thursday, March 13th at 10 AM ET

For more information or to inquire about scheduling the “Beyond the Spotlight” program at your school, please visit our website at www.nkengefoundation.or

