Midtown Casino Will Generate $65 Million In New Broadway Revenue Says Coalition For A Better Times Square







With news of 16 Broadway shows closing in the next two months - impacting 39 percent of all Broadway theaters - the Coalition for a Better Times Square, a collective of local businesses and unions, has released the following statement (attributed to the coalition as a whole):

"This weekend alone, four Broadway shows (1776, Into the Woods, Almost Famous and Beetlejuice) will be closing their doors, another indication that Times Square has yet to make an economic recovery since the beginning of the pandemic. With a record number of shows unexpectedly closing this season, we are at a critical moment in defining the future of Broadway and the Times Square area.

Fortunately, there is an opportunity to bring a new influx of visitors to the theater district and ensure that Times Square remains the greatest entertainment destination for New York City: Caesars Palace Times Square. The current proposal by SL Green, Caesars Entertainment, and Roc Nation, and supported by this coalition, would generate an estimated 412,000 new Broadway ticket sales annually and bring more than $65 million in new revenue for the Broadway industry.

The coalition supports Caesars Palace Times Square because it is being designed specifically to support Broadway and the entire Times Square community, bringing an influx of tourists and New Yorkers to the area's hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues."

Applications for developers to bid on several proposed casino projects in the New York City area are now open.