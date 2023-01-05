Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Applications Are Open For Bids For New York Casinos, Which May Include Times Square Location

While the Times Square location has not be confirmed, it is still on the table, alongside proposed locations in Coney Island, Queens, and Yonkers, among others.

Jan. 05, 2023  

The New York Gaming Facility Board has unanimously voted to issue a Request for Applications to solicit proposals for up to three commercial casinos in New York State. This could include the long-rumored Times Square location, that BroadwayWorld has previously reported on.

Both Actors' Equity and Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians have joined the Coalition for a Better Times Square, which supports the building of the casino, and goes against the opinon of The Broadway League, who has voiced opposition to its development.

The Broadway League stated, "The addition of a casino will overwhelm the already densely congested area and would jeopardize the entire neighborhood whose existence is dependent on the success of Broadway. Broadway is the key driver of tourism and risking its stability would be detrimental to the city."

"New York City already has the best live music in the world, thanks to the professional union musicians who perform at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Broadway, and hundreds of other clubs and venues," said Local 802 President Tino Gagliardi. "More live music for NYC is always a good thing, especially when musicians earn the wages and benefits they deserve. We support this plan for a new casino and hotel complex in Times Square where professional musicians would provide great music while enjoying the protections and high standards of a union contract."

The Board unanimously determined that the minimum capital investment and license fee for Applicants seeking to build a commercial casino is $500 million each.

By statute, a separate, appointed Community Advisory Committee (CAC) will review Applications. In addition, the successful completion of municipal zoning and land-use processes will ensure that only projects embraced by the community would be presented to the Board for consideration. Other important components of the Application may depend upon the understanding of the potential competitive landscape with other Applicants, which may only be gauged after these processes have been completed.

Due to these timing nuances, the Board will not impose artificial deadlines in today's RFA issuance, other than the due date for the first round of questions (February 3, 2023) and the Return Date (30 Days from the Board's response to the Second set of questions).



