Managing Director Kate Liberman to Depart Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival







The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival announced today that Managing Director Kate Liberman will depart the company on August 15, 2022. Kate departs HVSF to become the Executive Director of Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island.

"My time with HVSF has been some of the most rewarding of my career," said Liberman. "Leaving the company - especially in such a thrilling moment of growth - is bittersweet, but the opportunity to work closer to my family is something that is really important to me. I am looking forward to a wonderful summer season ahead and I cannot wait to return for the first performance in HVSF's permanent new venue."

"Kate has been a force of nature and a fearless leader in her time with HVSF," said McCallum. "She has set us up so beautifully for our big growth moment and has done so with deep thoughtfulness. While I'm sad to see her go, I look forward to bringing in a new voice who will be able to seamlessly guide us through our next phase."

Over the coming months, HVSF will be conducting a thorough search for its next Managing Director. HVSF is committed to an equitable and transparent process and will announce a search firm partner and further details about the timeline for submissions and selections as soon as that information is available.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has undergone tremendous artistic and programmatic evolution in recent seasons under the leadership of Artistic Director Davis McCallum and Managing Director Kate Liberman, including the infusion of new and contemporary works for the stage, transfers of HVSF productions to peer theaters, and a major investment in community engagement and art-making initiatives. HVSF is now laying the foundation for its next phase, offering its artists and audiences in the Hudson Valley region a much-needed source of inspiration and optimism as they look to the post-COVID era together, designing and building its first ever permanent home through a major capital project and overall business expansion.

The 2022 HVSF season will include William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch and Anne Washburn's Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play, featuring music by Michael Friedman and directed by Davis McCallum. HVSF will also welcome the touring production of Where We Belong, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo, produced with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with Folger Shakespeare Library. The season begins on July 7, 2022.

This will be HVSF's first season on the grounds of its new home in Garrison, NY, using its pre-existing temporary theater tent while plans are still underway for construction of a permanent open-air theater venue. Audiences will continue to experience the company's signature open-air productions and pre-show picnicking on the grounds.

ABOUT HUDSON VALLEY SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

Founded in 1987, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) is a critically acclaimed (The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal), professional, non-profit theater company based in Garrison, NY, one hour north of Manhattan. The Festival has established a reputation for lucid, engaging, and highly inventive productions staged in rotating repertory under an iconic, open-air theater tent overlooking the Hudson River. In recent years, the Festival has also ventured beyond the tent, touring its work to other venues throughout the Hudson Valley as part of its HVSF On the Road series, transferring productions to other theaters, engaging its community through radically participatory art-making, and reaching over 50,000 students and educators annually through its year-round Education programs. HVSF will move to its first permanent home in 2022.

Rooted in the landscape of the Hudson Valley, with the plays of William Shakespeare as their touchstone, HVSF engages the widest possible audience in a theatrical celebration of our shared humanity.

