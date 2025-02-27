MAP Fund Scaffolding for Practicing Artists Partners With the Princess Grace Foundation-USA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MAP has announced a new partnership providing SPA services to the Princess Grace Foundation Artist Fellows. The Princess Grace Artist Fellowship, available exclusively to Princess Grace Award winners and honoraria recipients, will pair direct financial support with participation in SPA’s innovative and artist-centered coaching program.

Each selected fellow will be paired with an experienced coach from MAP Fund’s SPA coaching ensemble for one-on-one coaching sessions over a 12-month period (up to 7 sessions). The coaching process is highly personalized, addressing the unique needs of each artist, and will be complemented by a two-day facilitated virtual experience where fellows will engage in peer coaching alongside other artists in the SPA network. SPA is free for artists; additionally, each participant receives a $1,100 stipend to offset unmet costs during their peer artist gathering. We serve artists across all disciplines including choreographers, directors, playwrights, writers, musicians, filmmakers, and visual and multimedia artists.

We routinely hear from artists how essential SPA is in supporting their vision and the quotidian tasks necessary for maintaining an artistic career. In the words of filmmaker, director, and playwright Tina Satter, “[My SPA coach] totally understood what I was saying, was empathetic and also clear-minded and direct on practical steps I could take to stay organized and keep the work of running the company and creating the work itself feel more manageable in my life, ultimately allowing me to make strong and new work that was constantly evolving as I moved forward.”

In 2025, MAP retired the national Grant program in conjunction with a move away from regranting by our main funding partners. In this climate, SPA is more essential than ever. The program has a proven track record of success, deep investment and trust from artist alumni, and a decade plus experience in supporting artists.

MAP is thrilled to support more artists through this partnership with the Princess Grace Foundation — learn more about the Princess Grace Artist Fellowship here.

Comments





