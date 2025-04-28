 tracking pixel
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Appoints Meiyin Wang as Director of Contemporary Programs

She joins Lincoln Center from the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC), where  she currently serves as Director of Programming and Producing. 

By: Apr. 28, 2025
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Appoints Meiyin Wang as Director of Contemporary Programs Image
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) has  appointed Meiyin Wang as Director of Contemporary Programs. Wang will advance  the institution’s multidisciplinary programming with an emphasis on contemporary  performance, bringing boundary-pushing artists and groundbreaking work from  around the world to Lincoln Center's stages. 

Wang joins a robust team of producers, artist curators, and artists-in-residence—all  integral to furthering LCPA’s programmatic vision, supporting innovative performance  that complements the world-class artistry of Lincoln Center’s fellow resident  organizations. LCPA’s year-round programming reflects the range of cultural traditions  of New York City and nurtures an international network, helping artists thrive  worldwide, creating community and supporting vibrant, uplifting experiences for  hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers every year. 

Wang steps into the role on May 27. She succeeds Jon Nakagawa, who retired in 2024  after nearly 26 years at Lincoln Center, where he helped shape its contemporary  programming with care, creativity, and dedication. 

Meiyin Wang brings a deep dedication to artists, an expansive imagination, and a  powerful belief in collaborative curation,” said Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief  Artistic Officer. “Her experience across genres and commitment to long-term  relationships with creatives make her uniquely positioned to lead this next chapter of  contemporary programming at Lincoln Center. At the same time, we celebrate the  remarkable legacy of Jon Nakagawa, whose care, creativity, and decades of service  helped define what contemporary artistry could be here. His impact will be felt for years  to come.” 

Wang’s career has spanned the globe, and her artistic collaborations have appeared  across four continents. At PAC NYC, Wang helped shape and launch the center’s  inaugural season, commissioning and developing over 30 new works and presenting  hundreds of performances spanning theater, music, dance, opera, and more. 

Prior to her role at PAC NYC, Wang was Director of La Jolla Playhouse’s Without Walls  Festival, Co-Director of The Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival, and has curated  and consulted with Park Avenue Armory, Sundance Institute, Arts Emerson and  Stanford Live.

Her performance collaborations span eclectic artists from dozens of countries.  Highlights include Toshi Reagon’s opera Parable of the Sower, which was presented at  Lincoln Center in 2023, as well as projects with Angélique Kidjo, Anthony Roth  Costanzo, Arturo Lyons, Big Dance Theater, Bill T. Jones, Guillermo Calderon, Huang Ruo,  Lars Jan, Laurie Anderson, Omari Wiles, Taylor Mac, Tanya Tagaq, Toshiki Okada, Zack  Winokur and international presentations at Back to Back Theatre, Belarus Free Theatre,  Center for the Less Good Idea, Holland Festival, NYU Abu Dhabi, and the Singapore  International Festival of the Arts, among others. 

“I am honored to join Shanta and the team at Lincoln Center. Their bold and sweeping  work is centered on artistry, humanity, and joy, and has helped define what is possible  for the cultural and civic life of all New Yorkers,” said Meiyin Wang, incoming Director  of Contemporary Programs at LCPA. “Throughout my career, I've sought to create  transformative spaces that celebrate artists and their craft, embrace innovation, and  forge global connections. I cannot wait to bring this same commitment to Lincoln  Center.” 

