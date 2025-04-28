Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Appoints Meiyin Wang as Director of Contemporary Programs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) has appointed Meiyin Wang as Director of Contemporary Programs. Wang will advance the institution’s multidisciplinary programming with an emphasis on contemporary performance, bringing boundary-pushing artists and groundbreaking work from around the world to Lincoln Center's stages.

She joins Lincoln Center from the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC), where she currently serves as Director of Programming and Producing.

Wang joins a robust team of producers, artist curators, and artists-in-residence—all integral to furthering LCPA’s programmatic vision, supporting innovative performance that complements the world-class artistry of Lincoln Center’s fellow resident organizations. LCPA’s year-round programming reflects the range of cultural traditions of New York City and nurtures an international network, helping artists thrive worldwide, creating community and supporting vibrant, uplifting experiences for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers every year.

Wang steps into the role on May 27. She succeeds Jon Nakagawa, who retired in 2024 after nearly 26 years at Lincoln Center, where he helped shape its contemporary programming with care, creativity, and dedication.

“Meiyin Wang brings a deep dedication to artists, an expansive imagination, and a powerful belief in collaborative curation,” said Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer. “Her experience across genres and commitment to long-term relationships with creatives make her uniquely positioned to lead this next chapter of contemporary programming at Lincoln Center. At the same time, we celebrate the remarkable legacy of Jon Nakagawa, whose care, creativity, and decades of service helped define what contemporary artistry could be here. His impact will be felt for years to come.”

Wang’s career has spanned the globe, and her artistic collaborations have appeared across four continents. At PAC NYC, Wang helped shape and launch the center’s inaugural season, commissioning and developing over 30 new works and presenting hundreds of performances spanning theater, music, dance, opera, and more.

Prior to her role at PAC NYC, Wang was Director of La Jolla Playhouse’s Without Walls Festival, Co-Director of The Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival, and has curated and consulted with Park Avenue Armory, Sundance Institute, Arts Emerson and Stanford Live.

Her performance collaborations span eclectic artists from dozens of countries. Highlights include Toshi Reagon’s opera Parable of the Sower, which was presented at Lincoln Center in 2023, as well as projects with Angélique Kidjo, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Arturo Lyons, Big Dance Theater, Bill T. Jones, Guillermo Calderon, Huang Ruo, Lars Jan, Laurie Anderson, Omari Wiles, Taylor Mac, Tanya Tagaq, Toshiki Okada, Zack Winokur and international presentations at Back to Back Theatre, Belarus Free Theatre, Center for the Less Good Idea, Holland Festival, NYU Abu Dhabi, and the Singapore International Festival of the Arts, among others.

“I am honored to join Shanta and the team at Lincoln Center. Their bold and sweeping work is centered on artistry, humanity, and joy, and has helped define what is possible for the cultural and civic life of all New Yorkers,” said Meiyin Wang, incoming Director of Contemporary Programs at LCPA. “Throughout my career, I've sought to create transformative spaces that celebrate artists and their craft, embrace innovation, and forge global connections. I cannot wait to bring this same commitment to Lincoln Center.”

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby





