Kathy Najimy, Valentina, Ann Hould-Ward, and Martha Clarke Join TDF’s Spring Benefit

This week's newsletter dives into a diverse range of theatrical developments, from Broadway's surprising resilience in the face of new congestion pricing, to significant leadership changes and ambitious renovation projects. We also examine the expanding reach of theater through the launch of a new global fringe festival database, and explore the evolving landscape of arts funding and regulation, both regionally and internationally. Stories highlight strategic alliances in Seattle, restructuring at the Kennedy Center, and artist concerns over funding declines in Australia, culminating in the UK's move to regulate ticket resales.