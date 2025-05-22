Jonathan Whitton Joins Studio Seaview as General Manager

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony, Olivier and Peabody Award winning production company Seaview just announced that Jonathan Whitton has joined Seaview to serve as General Manager for Studio Seaview productions.

Jonathan is currently serving as General Manager for Studio Seaview’s inaugural production, ANGRY ALAN, starring John Krasinski, written by Penelope Skinner and directed by Sam Gold, which begins previews at Studio Seaview this Friday, May 23. Jonathan previously was on the General Management team at Second Stage Theater for close to 15 years, managing both the Tony Kiser & McGinn-Cazale Theaters and was instrumental in the renovation and re-opening of Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theater.

For more information and to learn about future Studio Seaview productions to be announced, visit StudioSeaview.com and follow Seaview on Instagram and Facebook: @thisisseaview.

BIOS

Jonathan Whitton has held management positions at multiple institutions including Baseline Theatrical, Audible Theater, Second Stage Theatre, and Signature Theater. Broadway: Lobby Hero, Straight White Men. 100+ Off-Bway Productions including Dead Outlaw, Swing State, Energy Curfew Music Hour, I’m Almost There, Sorry For Your Loss, Long Day’s Journey Into Night (dir. Robert O’Hara), Torch Song, Dear Evan Hansen, Anna Deavere Smith’s Notes From The Field, Man From Nebraska, Mary Page Marlowe, Between Riverside And Crazy, Whorl Inside A Loop, Murder For Two, The Way We Get By, and Sex With Strangers. He currently serves on the Off-Broadway League Board of Directors and is a graduate of Skidmore College.

Studio Seaview is a new Off-Broadway home for daring, artist-driven work—an intimate space in the heart of the Theater District, where bold theatrical voices rise and thrilling audience experiences unfold. Formerly the Tony Kiser Theater, this historic venue is now operated by Seaview, whose commitment to boundary-pushing storytelling guides its next act.

About Seaview

Founded in 2012 by Greg Nobile and Jana Shea, Seaview is a New York-based theater, film, and television company known for its innovative approach to storytelling. With a strong curatorial vision, Seaview develops and produces projects that amplify underrepresented voices, bring untold stories to the stage, and foster collaboration among artists from diverse backgrounds. From Broadway hits to Off-Broadway gems, Seaview is dedicated to reshaping the entertainment landscape and creating art that challenges, excites, and engages audiences. This season Seaview is represented on Broadway with their productions of, Romeo + Juliet (2025 Tony Award Nominee for Best Revival of a Play), Once Upon a Mattress, All In, Good Night and Good Luck and The Last Five Years and in London with My Master Builder.

