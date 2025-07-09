Jocelyn Bioh, Samuel D. Hunter, and Audrey Choi Join DGF Board of Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playwrights Jocelyn Bioh and Samuel D. Hunter and multi-sector leader Audrey Choi have joined the Dramatists Guild Foundation Board of Directors to help shape and guide the organization’s mission to support theater writers at all stages of their careers.

“It is important in DGF’s mission and leadership to hear voices and experiences from creative minds, both on stage and off. We are honored to welcome Audrey’s expansive business and philanthropic expertise, with Jocelyn and Samuel’s lived experience in making stories come to life. DGF is thrilled to have them as collaborators in our continued work to provide a steadfast community for dramatists,” DGF’s Executive Director Rachel Routh said.

is an award-winning, Tony Award-nominated Ghanaian-American writer/performer from New York City. Her written works for theatre include Jaja's African Hair Braiding (MTC) which premiered on Broadway in 2023 and was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Play; Merry Wives (Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, PBS Great Performances) which won the 2022 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation; Nollywood Dreams (MCC Theater); and the multi-award winning School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play which was originally produced at MCC Theater in 2017/2018 and has gone on to have over 70 regional productions and premiered in the UK in 2023. Jocelyn was a 2017 Tow Playwriting Fellow and has won several playwriting awards, including being awarded the Dramatists Guild's Hull-Warriner Prize (2018 and 2024,) Steinberg Playwright Award, Lortel Award, Drama Desk Award, and she was the winner of the 2024 Horton Foote Prize. Jocelyn has also written for TV on “Russian Doll,” Spike Lee's “She's Gotta Have It” (Netflix), “Tiny Beautiful Things“ (Hulu), and the Star Wars series “The Acolyte” (Disney+) and is writing the live action film adaption of the hit Broadway musical Once On This Island for Disney.

Audrey Choi

is a multi-sector leader focused on sustainability and opportunity, with a career spanning business, government, journalism and philanthropy. Audrey was the first Chief Sustainability Officer on Wall Street, pioneering Morgan Stanley’s sustainable investing business and leading the enterprise-wide commitment to sustainability. Choi also founded Morgan Stanley’s Community Development Finance Group, investing more than $20 billion in low-income communities. Her TED talk on “How to Make a Profit While Making a Difference” has been viewed nearly 2 million times. Choi was a member of Morgan Stanley’s Management Committee and also served as the Firm’s Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, Audrey served in key policy-making roles in the Clinton Administration, including as Janet Yellen’s Chief of Staff at the Council of Economic Advisers and Vice President Al Gore’s Domestic Policy Advisor. Prior to her government service, Choi was a bureau chief and foreign correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, covering the economic and social upheavals in the aftermath of German reunification. Audrey has served as a long-time board member of leading nonprofits, including StoryCorps, New York Cares, the Wildlife Conservation Society, the U.S. Impact Investing Alliance, and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation. Choi is the Chair of The Generation Foundation and a partner of Generation Investment Management. She also serves as a Board Member of 3M Company; a Trustee of the Kresge Foundation–working to expand equity and opportunities in America’s cities; and a Visiting Scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, leading work on cross-sector innovation. Choi is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School. She was a White House Fellow, a Fulbright Scholar and a David Rockefeller Fellow. A first-generation Korean-American, she is fluent in French and German.

grew up in Moscow, Idaho and lives in New York City. His full-length plays include The Whale (Drama Desk Award, Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, GLAAD Media Award, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Play), A Case for the Existence of God (New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play, Hull-Warriner Award, Drama Desk Nomination for Best Play), Little Bear Ridge Road (Jeff Award, Best New Work), A Bright New Boise (Obie Award, Drama Desk nomination for Best Play), Grangeville (Drama Desk nomination for Best Play, Outer Critics Circle nomination for Best Play), Greater Clements (Drama Desk nomination for Best Play, Outer Critics Circle Honoree), Lewiston/Clarkston (Drama Desk nomination for Best Play), The Few, A Great Wilderness, Rest, Pocatello, The Healing, and The Harvest, among others. The film version of The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Brendan Fraser, was nominated for the 2023 BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and received two Oscars, including Best Actor. He was also a writer and producer on all four seasons of FX’s Baskets. He is the recipient of a 2014 MacArthur “Genius Grant” Fellowship, a 2012 Whiting Writers Award and an honorary doctorate from the University of Idaho. His work has been produced Off Broadway in New York City by Lincoln Center Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, LCT3, Signature Theatre, Page 73 Productions, Clubbed Thumb, and Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre. Elsewhere, his work has been produced by Theatre Royal Bath, Theatre Rotterdam, Dallas Theatre Center, Seattle Rep, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, South Coast Rep, and Victory Gardens, among others. Two published anthologies of his work are available from TCG Books, and two more are forthcoming. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild Council and a current Resident Playwright at the Signature Theatre in New York City. He holds degrees in playwriting from NYU, The Iowa Playwrights Workshop, and Juilliard.

This esteemed group adds to the Board, composed of dramatists, theater industry producing and marketing professionals, and artistic philanthropists who serve as important artistic and strategic voices of the organization’s leadership. They join President Andrew Lippa, Vice President Kevin Hager, Secretary Michael Gordon, Treasurer Susan Laubach, President Emeritus Gretchen Cryer, C. Graham Berwind, III, Elizabeth Dewberry, Gary DiCenzo, Louise Evins, Eleni Gianulis-Vermeer, Roe Green, David Henry Hwang, James Ijames, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Donald J. Loftus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbara Olcott, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Peter Ratray, and Doug Wright.





