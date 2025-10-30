Jacob Stuckelman and Andrew Patino Launch 'Regular People' Creative Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three-time Tony Award-winning producer Jacob Stuckelman and Tony Award-nominated producer Andrew Patino have formed Regular People, a creative studio that connects producing, marketing, and general management for live entertainment all under one roof. Regular People is an artist-first and audience-focussed company, prioritizing and balancing a commercial strategy with artistic integrity while preserving each department’s vision.

Regular People’s recent accomplishments include the New York Times critic’s pick production of Bubba Weiler’s Well, I’ll Let You Go, which ran for seven weeks Off-Broadway to sold-out audiences at every single performance, quickly becoming “this summer’s must-have ticket” (Theatermania). This critically acclaimed production, which recouped its initial investment, followed the two-time Drama Desk Award-winning production of Ken Urban’s Danger and Opportunity. Both productions were directed by Drama Desk and Obie Award-winner Jack Serio.

“We’re witnessing a continued renaissance in bold, unconventional producing models across live entertainment,” said Stuckelman and Patino. “Audiences want more than just seeing a show, they want to be a part of them. By bringing producing, general management, and marketing together under one roof, we’re able to offer more strategic, cohesive support to artists, while fostering deeper and more lasting connections to audiences throughout a production’s lifecycle. Regular People is committed to thoughtfully building and responding to the genuine desires of audiences and artists.”

Regular People have several projects in development across Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London including the U.S. premiere of Olivier-nominated Blackout Songs by Joe White, a stage adaptation of Lore Segal’s acclaimed memoir, Other People’s Houses, adapted by Emily Feldman (the best we could a family tragedy) and Tony Award-winning director Daniel Aukin (Stereophonic), and the new musical In Pieces by two-time Fred Ebb Award finalist and three-time Jonathan Larson Grant finalist Joey Contreras.

Additionally, Regular People is collaborating with leading independent producers across New York City and London to bring compelling creative projects to wider audiences. Recent clients include the current Off-Broadway revival of Heathers the Musical, Color Theories by Julio Torres, and Samuel D. Hunter’s Clarkston on the West End, among others.

In addition to CEOs Stuckelman and Patino, Regular People’s team is rounded out by Kyle Rogers (head of business strategy), Matt Krauss (creative producer), Gwen Mileti (head of design), Mae Archacki (account manager) , and Ashley Lajoie (marketing and producing assistant). Please visit www.regularppl.com for more information.





