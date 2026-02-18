Industry Readings of A MAN A PLAN A CANAL PANAMA Set for February 2026

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Man A Plan A Canal Panama, a new play written by Andrew Stein (Disruption) and directed by Hersh Ellis (Rain and Zoe Save The World), will receive two private industry readings on Friday February 20, 2026. The by-invitation-only readings will be held at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, New York, NY 10019).

Set at the dawn of the twentieth century, …Panama traces a battle of vision, ambition, and ruthless deal-making that reshaped the map of the world. From the fever-ridden jungles of Panama to the smoke-filled backrooms of Washington and Paris, presidents, profiteers, engineers, and revolutionaries collide in the race to carve a canal across Central America. Witty, fast-moving, and startlingly contemporary, the play explores the intrigue, betrayals, and bold gambles behind one of history's greatest feats of engineering – and the human cost buried beneath it.

The reading features Matthew Rauch (“Your Friends & Neighbors”), Matt McGrath (The Legend of Georgie McBride), Carlo Albán (Sweat), Juan Carlos Hernández (Tower Heist), Mike Iveson (What the Constitution Means to Me), Brian Keene (“The Gilded Age”), Jose-Maria Aguila (Anna of the Tropics) and Camila Canó-Flaviá (Punch). The presentation is produced by Jack DePalma with casting by Stephanie Yankwitt of TBD Casting and Mix and Match Productions serving as Executive Producer.

Readings will take place on Friday February 20 at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, 11th floor) with readings scheduled at 12:00pm and 3:30pm.

If interested in attending, please email: rsvp@mixandmatchproductions.com.

About the Artists

Andrew Stein is primarily known for his work as a playwright, but is making his debut as a lead producer on the new play Touch, alongside Jack DePalma. His play Disruption premiered in London and will make its New York debut this summer at The Signature Theater Center. Andrew is currently developing several new theatrical projects in New York and Sag Harbor. He is also involved as an investor in the productions of Mexodus and Wanted. After years working on the creative side of storytelling, Andrew is excited to simultaneously step into producing while continuing his work as a writer, supporting bold, intimate work that explores connection, vulnerability, and human complexity.

Hersh Ellis is a New York–based director whose work spans Off-Broadway, London, and regional theaters. He recently directed the world premieres of Disruption at Park Theatre in London and Rain and Zoe Save the World at Jermyn Street Theatre. New York credits include A Perfect Peace (Theatre at St. Clements), with additional work presented at The Public Theater, Classic Stage Company, Theatre Row, and New World Stages. His directing ranges from new plays to reinvigorated classics, and he previously served as Artistic Director of Home Grown Theatre Co., where he helmed more than 20 productions.





