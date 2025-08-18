Industry Pro Newsletter: Economic Indicators from NYC and Canada: NYC Foot Traffic Rebounds, Canada's Recovery Lags

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week's industry news paints a complex picture of resilience, challenge, and change across the theatrical landscape. While new data reveals a promising, though uneven, post-pandemic recovery in both New York City foot traffic and the Canadian arts economy, financial realities remain stark, highlighted by the unfortunate closure of Berkeley's Aurora Theatre. Yet, signs of forward momentum are clear, with new leadership at the SDC Foundation, significant NAMT grants fostering new work, and Ohio creating new tax incentives for touring productions.

Employment Opportunity

Chief Production Officer - Kansas City Symphony

The ideal candidate for Chief Production Officer has the artistic ingenuity of a theatrical producer, the organizational expertise of an orchestra manager, the business savvy and innovative resourcefulness of an inventor-entrepreneur, the persuasive talents of an experienced negotiator, and the courage and emotional intelligence of a strong leader.

Industry Trends

SDC Foundation Names Laura Peete Its New Director

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has named Laura Peete as its new Director. Peete has a background in producing, programming, and artist advocacy, with previous roles at The Public Theater and New York Theatre Workshop. In her new position, she will lead the foundation in its mission to foster and support professional stage directors and choreographers. Peete will guide the organization in its next chapter of service to the field.

NAMT Awards Over $100,000 In Grants To Support New Musicals And Capacity-Building Initiatives

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) has awarded over $100,000 in grants to its member organizations. Six theatres received $5,000 grants from the Innovation & Exploration Fund to support new musical development. Separately, five theatres were awarded inaugural $10,000 Capacity-Building Grants to help support their long-term stability. The grants are intended to advance the development, production, and presentation of new musical theatre.

George C. White, Founder of the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Dies at 89

George C. White, the founder of the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, has died at the age of 89. White founded the Connecticut-based center in 1964 and was its president for 37 years. He established several of the center’s signature programs, including the National Playwrights Conference, which supported the work of artists like August Wilson.

Broadway/New York

War of Words: Broadway Debates the Times Square Casino

A proposal to build a casino in Times Square has sparked a public debate within the Broadway community. The Broadway League and theatre unions oppose the plan for a casino at 1515 Broadway, citing concerns about traffic congestion and public safety. Developers Caesars Entertainment and SL Green are championing the project, stating it will fund security and sanitation improvements. A decision on the proposal awaits recommendations from the state's Gaming Facility Location Board.

Time Out New York: Foot traffic on NYC streets is finally back to pre-COVID rates, says new study

A new study from the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) shows that pedestrian foot traffic in key NYC commercial corridors has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The report found that across ten studied areas, overall traffic in the second quarter of 2025 was just 1% below the same period in 2019. Some neighborhoods, such as Times Square and the Meatpacking District, saw traffic exceed their 2019 rates by 13% and 11%, respectively. However, other areas like Grand Central and the Upper East Side still lag behind their pre-pandemic numbers.

Regional

CBS Milwaukee: The Show Must Go On? Milwaukee County Theaters Flood with Several Feet of Water

Milwaukee's Marcus Performing Arts Center and the Skylight Music Theatre both experienced significant flooding after recent severe storms. At the Marcus Center, lower-level dressing rooms were filled with about three feet of water, and the basement was also flooded. The Skylight Music Theatre canceled its weekend performances of the "Encore" concert series as a result of the damage. Both organizations are in the process of assessing the situation and beginning cleanup.

Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Will Distribute Nearly $3.5 Million To Broadway Tours

The Ohio Department of Development has expanded the state’s Motion Picture Tax Credit to include touring Broadway productions for the first time. For fiscal year 2026, the program will make nearly $3.5 million in tax incentives available. The goal of the expansion is to encourage theatrical productions to have multi-week or longer runs in Ohio cities, including Cleveland and Cincinnati. The state hopes this will bring significant economic activity to the region.

Aurora Theatre Company Begins Process of Ceasing Operations

Berkeley's Aurora Theatre Company has announced that it has begun the process of ceasing operations after 33 seasons. The Board of Directors stated that the decision was due to "insurmountable financial challenges." The announcement cited a significant reduction in ticket sales and donations, along with increased production costs. This action was taken despite previous efforts by the company to reduce expenses and raise funds.

International

Hill Strategies: Canadian Performing Arts Contributed $3.7 Billion to GDP in 2024, New Report Finds

A new analysis from Hill Strategies details the economic performance of Canada's performing arts sector in 2024. According to the report, performing arts products had a direct impact of $3.7 billion on the national GDP and accounted for 68,300 jobs. While the unadjusted GDP has surpassed pre-pandemic figures, the report notes that the impact has not yet reached 2019 levels once adjusted for inflation. The number of jobs in the sector also remains slightly below its 2019 peak.

