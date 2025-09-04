Executive Director Shane D. Hudson to Depart Primary Stages in Fall 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Executive Director Shane D. Hudson will depart Primary Stages this fall following a ten-year tenure. Primary Stages, which will continue to be led by Artistic Director Erin Daley, has engaged the Tom O’Connor Consulting Group to lead the company through the process of strategic planning for organizational assessment and growth strategy, in lieu of an immediate replacement hire.

Hudson’s next venture will be as Director of Brand & Operations at BON TON goods, a multi-disciplinary luxury business he co-founded with his husband, Danish jewelry designer Mikkel Brøgger, nestled in the Öresund region of Copenhagen, Denmark and Malmö, Sweden. The business specializes in heritage craftsmanship, artful living, and slow luxury, and has become one of Scandinavia’s most distinctive retail destinations for artisanal goods.

“The past ten years with Primary Stages have been a true gift,” said Shane D. Hudson. “I’m endlessly proud of what we accomplished together, from supporting remarkable playwrights to navigating one of the most challenging periods in our industry’s history. I’m grateful to the artists, staff, donors, and Board who made this work possible, and I leave with full confidence in Artistic Director Erin Daley and the incredible team to carry the company forward with vision and heart.

“After decades of working behind the scenes in theater, I’m thrilled to return to my roots in design, storytelling, and entrepreneurship. BON TON goods is a deeply personal project, one built on craftsmanship, beauty, and intention. Having spent the past several years helping build BON TON goods from the ground up, I’m excited to now focus on it full-time, continuing to grow what has already become a truly special and distinctive destination.”

“In the last ten years, Primary Stages has undergone an extraordinary amount of change and growth, much of it thanks to Shane’s thoughtful, creative, and diligent leadership,” stated Artistic Director Erin Daley. “He has guided us through challenges and celebrations alike with a spirit of optimism that has elevated Primary Stages to new heights, setting us up for our next chapter. We are deeply grateful for his years of service and wish him nothing but the best on his next adventure!”

During his decade at Primary Stages, Shane D. Hudson has helped lead the organization through a period of meaningful transformation and growth. Highlights of his tenure include instituting a regular strategic planning process, guiding the transition from founding leadership, professionalizing the staff through annual evaluations and organizational restructuring, and strengthening overall governance and infrastructure.

Financially and operationally, Shane is especially proud of eliminating both structural and accumulated deficits, negotiating Primary Stages’ return to 59E59 Theaters, and navigating the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, securing critical funding to ensure the company’s survival. The revitalization of their Gala and other fundraising events significantly increased support from the community and foundations, culminating in year-over-year growth in contributions. Milestones such as the successful 35th Anniversary Campaign, the launch of the 40th Anniversary Campaign, and this year’s “We Will Not Comply” initiative spearheaded by PS’s dynamic Artistic Director Erin Daley, reflect the collective dedication of the staff, Board, and supporters.

On the communications front, Shane oversaw a revitalization of Marketing and PR, hiring a new press team, leading multiple departmental restructurings to meet evolving needs, redesigning the website, and implementing a clear, cohesive branding strategy through several venue moves.

Board development was also a central focus, bringing on new members and building a strong leadership structure to guide the organization into the future. When Primary Stages faced the unexpected loss of longtime Artistic Director Andrew Leynse, Shane stepped in to provide stability, lifting up the staff and ensuring Andrew’s legacy, while also paving the way for Erin Daley to embrace the leadership of the company.

Shane’s reach at Primary Stages has been broad, with his work impacting thousands of artists through productions, developmental programs, and the Einhorn School of Performing Arts (ESPA), over 1,000 NYC public school students a year through the Free Student Matinee Program, and countless audience members. Productions include Downstairs and Dig by Theresa Rebeck; Pride and Prejudice, Little Women, and The Light and The Dark by Kate Hamill; The Confession of Lily Dare, The Tribute Artist, and Ibsen’s Ghost by Charles Busch; Feeding the Dragon by Sharon Washington; Yes, I Can Say That! by Judy Gold; peerless by Jiehae Park; On That Day in Amsterdam by Clarence Coo; and Amerikin by Chisa Hutchinson.

Originally from Chapel Hill, NC, Shane D. Hudson has served as the Executive Director of Primary Stages for the last decade. Previously, he was the Director of Development at Elevator Repair Service Theater. He graduated with honors from the Yale School of Drama Theater Management Program, where he served as Managing Director of the Yale Cabaret and as the Assistant Managing Director of Yale Repertory Theatre. Before attending Yale, Shane was the Associate Director of Development at PlayMakers Repertory Company in Chapel Hill, NC. He served on the Board of Directors for Arts North Carolina & Triangle ArtWorks and was a social media consultant for arts organizations throughout the state. Shane received his BFA in Theater Management from Emerson College in Boston. While in Boston, Shane produced numerous productions at the Emerson Majestic Theater, served as General Manager and Marketing Director for Blue Man Group, managed the historic Charles Playhouse, and was the Executive Director of StageSource, the Alliance of Theater Artists and Producers. He also served on the StageSource Board of Directors for eight years. Shane founded GhostLight Media, Inc., a consultant group providing New England arts organizations with general management, marketing, and event planning services.