BroadwayWorld Releases New Versions of iOS and Android Apps

BroadwayWorld, the leading theatre news and entertainment platform, today announced the release of newly updated apps for both iOS and Android, arriving just ahead of Apple’s upcoming iOS launch.

The new versions bring the full power of BroadwayWorld’s continuous innovation on the web directly into its market-leading mobile apps, now refreshed for performance, stability, and user experience.

“Mobile has become one of the most important ways our readers connect with BroadwayWorld,” said Robert Diamond, CEO and Founder of BroadwayWorld. “With these updated apps, we’re making it easier than ever to follow breaking theatre news, discover shows, and enjoy our newest personalized features on the go.”

Key highlights include:

Breaking news push alerts delivered instantly.

Full access to BroadwayWorld’s upgraded features , including BWW My Shows and BWW For You.

Improved navigation and design aligned with recent web upgrades.

Optimized performance for the latest Apple iOS and Google Android devices.

The updated apps continue to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive theatre coverage, show listings, multimedia, and interactive tools — now paired with a modernized mobile experience.

The BroadwayWorld app is available for free download today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.