ComEd & League of Chicago Theatres Award $230,000 in Grants

ComEd and the League of Chicago Theatres announced that 21 nonprofit organizations across northern Illinois will receive funding through the 2025 Powering the Arts Program. A total of $230,000 in grants will support projects that expand access to arts and culture, with individual grants of up to $25,000 awarded.

The Powering the Arts Program, now in its eighth year, has provided more than $1.2 million to 132 projects since its launch in 2018. Grants are awarded following a review process conducted by an external panel of judges, with the League of Chicago Theatres distributing the funds. Each nonprofit is required to match ComEd’s contribution with its own funding.

“ComEd is proud to partner with the League of Chicago Theatres to support local arts initiatives that enrich our neighborhoods,” said Melissa Washington, senior vice president of government, regulatory and external affairs at ComEd. “This year’s grantees truly embody that mission—each project celebrates the vibrancy of our communities and expands access to the arts across the region.”

“At the League of Chicago Theatres, we believe that art is essential to the quality and vitality of our communities,” said Marissa Lynn Jones, executive director of the League of Chicago Theatres. “Our partnership with ComEd through the Powering the Arts Program amplifies this belief by empowering local communities to innovate, engage, and inspire through arts and culture.”

2025 Grant Recipients

3 Seeds Mentoring Group will expand its Podcast Studio initiative for Black, Hispanic and multiracial youth in Hazel Crest, Country Club Hills, and Markham.

Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will grow its Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, presenting bilingual productions from Chicago, the U.S., and Latin America.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association will expand its CSO for Kids program to reach more than 25,000 children and families.

Citadel Theatre will implement a Wi-Fi-assisted listening system to improve accessibility for patrons with hearing impairments.

CityPoint Community Church will expand the Black & Bronze: A Bronzeville Music Fest with intergenerational programming and youth competitions.

The Connecting Routes Project will host interactive performances and build a community Story Archive across the region.

ConTextos Chicago will extend public access to its gallery for year-round storytelling and youth programming.

Elmhurst Centre for the Performing Arts will stage a performance dedicated to veterans in 2026.

Emerald Avenue Foundation, Inc. will launch its Lyrics & Lemonade program offering arts and business mentorship for young creatives.

Evanston Symphony Orchestra Association will introduce a sensory-friendly holiday concert for individuals with disabilities.

Green Star Movement will establish an intergenerational mural program connecting youth and seniors.

Heritage Museum of Asian Art will collaborate with Timeline Theatre and the Chicago International Puppet Festival to engage immigrant teens and families.

Hyde Park School of Dance will expand accessibility with ASL interpretation, filmed shows, community screenings, and subsidized programming.

ISPro Academy will run a ten-week sound design program for youth on Chicago’s South and West Sides.

Lookingglass Theatre Company will expand its Lookingglass Outdoors summer series with workshops and community engagement.

Pec Playhouse Theatre will rebuild its facility to improve accessibility and restore full-scale productions.

Red Line Service Institute will expand its Puppet-of-Care initiative, co-creating scripts and puppets with houseless artists.

South Chicago Dance Theatre will grow The Josephine Project with intergenerational dance programming for youth and seniors.

Synapse Arts will host the Full Radius Integrated Dance Training Series, expanding inclusive dance practices.

Teatro Vista Productions will enhance its Teatro For All initiative with ASL-interpreted shows and discounted tickets.

Wilmette Theatre Education Project will add sensory-sensitive screenings, hearing-impaired accessibility, and cultural heritage film events.

ComEd, a unit of Exelon Corporation, provides electricity to more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, serving 70 percent of the state’s population.