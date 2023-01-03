Industry Pro Newsletter: Cara Joy David's Lessons for Theater in 2022







Happy New Year! Early reports indicate that last week was a good one for Broadway Box Offices, and here's a reminder that you can get up to date gross information on BroadwayWorld when the League releases their data, with that data sortable by various factors. With the year coming to a close last week, Cara Joy David offers her thoughts on a few of the lessons that the industry (hopefully) has learned from 2022. We also take a look at some of our regional critics favorite moments from last year.

Industry Trends

Back when 2021 became 2022, it was hoped that live theater could return to pre-pandemic normality in the new year. Alas, 2022 was not smooth sailing for the theater. Not only were there still plenty of Covid cancellations, but there were also a host of other problems plaguing the industry. (Several of which were discussed in a prior column, archived here.) Here are three of my takeaways from 2022:

Buying Habits Have Changed: Most producers -- those without sell-out hits -- will tell you less people are buying tickets far ahead, more are deciding a few days out (if that). Producers are relatedly seeing shows taking longer to find their audience. (This slow build has resulted in those overseeing upcoming shows to increase budgeting for reserves.) Both of these intertwined phenomena are making it harder for shows to project revenue. Theater hasn't experienced the full impact of this yet, but it undoubtably will alter investor pitches in the future.

Stars Can Save Material: The best combination of celebrity and material is not always perfectly clear, but sometimes it is. You likely can't replicate what happened with Lea Michele -- she was, after all, the dream Fanny Brice (despite not being Jewish) for many who had watched her auditioning for the role for years via GLEE. When FUNNY GIRL first opened, critics went after not just original lead Beanie Feldstein but also the material, with some saying the show should never have been revived. Now those same folks are thrilled it is on Broadway. The production did something smart -- rather than have a press night or two, reviews for Michele's performance trickled in for months, so every few weeks there was a reminder of just how much the critics loved her.

Broadway Needs to Recalibrate: This season has seen one big straight play hit without a starry cast, LEOPOLDSTADT. One could argue that Stoppard is the star of that, but Stoppard, like Sondheim, has not always meant box office gold. Based on interviews conducted outside the theater, it seems like the success of that production is based on a combination of subject matter, Stoppard, reviews and word-of-mouth. But one hit does not mean there isn't a problem. The old "make better shows and people will come" does not say it all. International tourism is still down from pre-pandemic levels and we are seeing the impact of that across the industry; the upcoming PHANTOM and STOMP closings providing the most direct evidence. Some of Broadway's tristate area audience, which skewed older, remains reluctant to return to the theater because of Covid-related concerns. That means there is a need to bring in new audiences. The producers of KPOP caught flack for not having a better marketing and social media game, but its stars continually promoted the show to millions of followers on personal accounts and that didn't result in ticket sales. There needs to be industry-wide efforts to develop new groups of theatergoers -- it is more than one show can manage.

Broadway/New York

What's Coming to Broadway in 2023?

With 2022 coming to a close, it's time to get ready and get excited for what's to come in the new year! 2023 has a lot in store for Broadway, including A Doll's House, the much-anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, and exciting transfers like Back to the Future, Life of Pi, and Once Upon a One More Time. Click here to read more...

Alexis Scheer Joins Creative Team of BAD CINDERELLA

Scheer, who wrote OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD, has joined the team to offer additional material to the book. Scheer is currently under commission by Second Stage, Miami New Drama, and MTC. Click here to read more...

Regional

As 2023 gets underway and we await the results of the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards, below are a few of our regional critics favorite picks from their years in 2022:

E.H. Reiter in San Diego: "San Diego Theatre in 2022 was a bit like a roller coaster..."

Theresa Bartman in Arkansas: "This was, by far, the busiest year for me with BWW, and I've enjoyed every minute of it."

Tyler Hinton in Utah: "SHUCKED at Pioneer Theatre Company...The world premiere of this Broadway-bound musical comedy was hilariously corny with story and song as sweet and juicy as fresh, buttered corn on the cob."

International

Rising Costs Have Many UK Organizations on the Brink

Theaters, museums, castles, and other historic buildings are laying off employees, lowering the heating, closing rooms to the public, and operating on shortened hours. According to a recent study, nine out of ten similar sites in the UK now worry about their future, with 84% citing a need to deeply reduce costs in order to survive. Ecclesiastical Insurance commissioned OnePoll to perform the survey of 500 "decision makers" at sites like museums, galleries, theatres, hotels, and castles. Click here to read more...

