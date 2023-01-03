Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Alexis Scheer Joins the Creative Team of BAD CINDERELLA

This marks the writer's Broadway debut.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Alexis Scheer has joined the creative team of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella! This marks the writer's Broadway debut.

Scheer took to Twitter to share photos of her in rehearsal, script in hand.

"I'm not your book material, I'm your ADDITIONAL book material," she writes, which implies she will be supplying additional material to the new musical's book.

Check out the tweet below!

Alexis Scheer's breakout play was the Off Broadway hit OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD (WP Theater/Second Stage: NYT Critics Pick, John Gassner Award; LTC Carnaval of New Latinx Work; Kilroy's List). Her other plays include LAUGHS IN SPANISH (Kennedy Center's Harold & Mimi Steinberg Award) and CHRISTINA (Roe Green Award; O'Neill Finalist). Her work has been developed at the Kennedy Center, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, McCarter Theatre Center, Boston Playwrights' Theatre, and more. Television: "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" (HBO Max). Alexis is currently under commission by Second Stage, MTC, and Miami New Drama, and is developing a project with Salma Hayek's Ventanarosa.

Alexis was born and raised in Miami, Florida in a Jewish-Colombian household. Her mother is from the magical mountains of Medellín (yup, like Encanto) and her father is probably the great grandson of Motel the tailor from Fiddler on the Roof. Alexis is a proud alum of New World School of the Arts and holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from The Boston Conservatory and MFA in Playwriting from Boston University. She also has an extensive acting background.




Related Stories
Video: Full Cast Announced For BAD CINDERELLA in REAL HOUSEWIVES-Inspired Video Photo
Video: Full Cast Announced For BAD CINDERELLA in REAL HOUSEWIVES-Inspired Video
Bad Cinderella has revealed casting for its upcoming Broadway run, in a Real Housewives-inspired video. Find out who is starring in the new musical, alongside the previously announced Linedy Ginao in the title role.
VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway Photo
VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway
Bad Cinderella, the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical headed to Broadway this Spring released a new trailer for the show on Thanksgiving. Watch the video!
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Addresses PHANTOM Closing on TODAY Photo
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Addresses PHANTOM Closing on TODAY
Andrew Lloyd Webber appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to discuss bringing his new musical, Bad Cinderella, to Broadway. Webber also discussed the recent news that the Phantom of the Opera would be closing on Broadway. Watch videos of Andrew Lloyd Webber on TODAY and watch Linedy Genao perform 'Bad Cinderella' now!
Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Introduce His Next Broadway Musical, BAD CINDERELLA Photo
Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Introduce His Next Broadway Musical, BAD CINDERELLA
Andrew Lloyd Webber officially announced the arrival of Bad Cinderella on Broadway, starring Linedy Genao in the title role. Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


A CHRISTMAS CAROL Plays Final Broadway PerformanceA CHRISTMAS CAROL Plays Final Broadway Performance
January 1, 2023

The critically acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol starring Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays, plays its final Broadway engagement on January 1, 2023. 
Photos: Laurence Fishburne Visits DEATH OF A SALESMANPhotos: Laurence Fishburne Visits DEATH OF A SALESMAN
December 31, 2022

Actor LAURENCE FISHBURNE made a holiday visit to catch the Broadway hit revival of Arthur Miller’s classic play DEATH OF A SALESMAN. Backstage, after the performance, he congratulated the show’s stars, Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke along with the rest of the cast. Check out the photos here!
VIDEO: Watch Patrick Page's Final Curtain Call at HADESTOWNVIDEO: Watch Patrick Page's Final Curtain Call at HADESTOWN
December 31, 2022

Watch Patrick Page take his final bow as Hades in Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theater.
Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL Matinee Today Due to IllnessLea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL Matinee Today Due to Illness
December 30, 2022

Due to illness, Lea Michele will be out of Funny Girl's Friday, December 30th matinee.
Wake Up With BWW 12/30: Joaquina Kalukango Performs 'Last Midnight', and More!Wake Up With BWW 12/30: Joaquina Kalukango Performs 'Last Midnight', and More!
December 30, 2022

Top stories include the new Broadway-loving American Girl doll, plus go inside the talkback for Merrily We Roll Along, watch Joaquina Kalukango perform 'Last Midnight' from Into The Woods, and more!
share