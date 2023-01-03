Photo: Alexis Scheer Joins the Creative Team of BAD CINDERELLA

Alexis Scheer has joined the creative team of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella! This marks the writer's Broadway debut.

Scheer took to Twitter to share photos of her in rehearsal, script in hand.

"I'm not your book material, I'm your ADDITIONAL book material," she writes, which implies she will be supplying additional material to the new musical's book.

Check out the tweet below!

I'm not your book material, I'm your ADDITIONAL book material. ? In my Bad era. ? #babysbroadwaydebut pic.twitter.com/CpafhqxbJc - Alexis Scheer (@alexisscheer) January 3, 2023

Alexis Scheer's breakout play was the Off Broadway hit OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD (WP Theater/Second Stage: NYT Critics Pick, John Gassner Award; LTC Carnaval of New Latinx Work; Kilroy's List). Her other plays include LAUGHS IN SPANISH (Kennedy Center's Harold & Mimi Steinberg Award) and CHRISTINA (Roe Green Award; O'Neill Finalist). Her work has been developed at the Kennedy Center, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, McCarter Theatre Center, Boston Playwrights' Theatre, and more. Television: "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" (HBO Max). Alexis is currently under commission by Second Stage, MTC, and Miami New Drama, and is developing a project with Salma Hayek's Ventanarosa.

Alexis was born and raised in Miami, Florida in a Jewish-Colombian household. Her mother is from the magical mountains of Medellín (yup, like Encanto) and her father is probably the great grandson of Motel the tailor from Fiddler on the Roof. Alexis is a proud alum of New World School of the Arts and holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from The Boston Conservatory and MFA in Playwriting from Boston University. She also has an extensive acting background.