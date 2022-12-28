Feature: Looking Back at Some of Our Favorite San Diego Theatre Experiences in 2022

San Diego Theatre in 2022 was a bit like a roller coaster; the highs as theatres started coming back to live performances, followed by some swerves and dips including pop up Covid outbreaks, and the San Diego Rep closing, and then steadily built back up to a peak of excellent shows as more theatres debuted new works, brought smiles with musicals and comedies, and weren't afraid to make their audiences think. Here is a list of some of my favorite theatre experiences in San Diego in 2022!

There was a lot of really good theatre this past year, which made thinking about this list a challenge, to say the least. It is a testament to the resilience of theatre that they came out of the pandemic with such amazing performances which makes compiling this list such a difficult task. The shows listed below are in no specific order but are all shows that left a lasting impression with their theatre magic.

WITNESSES - CCAE Theatricals

WITNESSES made its world premiere this year, telling the story of young Jewish teenagers whose experiences in the Holocaust are able to be told because of the diaries they left behind. Conceived by Jordan Beck, directed by J. Scott Lapp, with a book by Robert L Freedman the musical was a collaboration of incredibly talented composers including Carmel Dean, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs, and Gerald Sternbach, and lyricists Jordan Beck, Mindi Dickstein, Matt Gould, Adam Gwon, and Anna K. Jacobs.

Vanessa Dinning, Neil McDonald and Catalina Maynard in THE CHILDREN

(Courtesy of Daren Scott)

THE CHILDREN - Moxie Theatre

This was a thought-provoking drama brought to life by strong direction by Kim Strassburger with a cast of Vanessa Dinning, Catalina Maynard, and Neil McDonald. After a major ecological emergency, it contemplated responsibility, the future, and the price you might be willing to pay today for a better tomorrow.

Rosina Reynolds, left, and Kate Rose Reynolds star in IRON

(Daren Scott)

IRON - The Roustabouts Theatre Co

This show featured mother and daughter performers Rosina Reynolds and Kate Rose Reynolds in an intense drama about an incarcerated mother and her estranged adult daughter. Directed by Jacole Kitchen, the play explored how far you'll go to save a family member, even if it means saving them from themselves.

The Cast of DANCIN' Photo by Julieta Cervantes.

This re-imagined take on Fosse's 1978 production made its world premiere here and will open on Broadway in March 2023. This show was inventive, had an insanely talented cast of dancers, and the series of vignettes all brought characters to life and had stories to tell, and had you leaving the theatre completely dazzled.

Victoria Mature and Evan White in DIDO AND ANEAS - Boshi Tree Concerts

DIDO AND ANEAS- BODHI TREE CONCERTS

This short opera, performed in an intimate space, featured fantastic vocals, striking choreography, and beautiful music - what more could you want in a show?

IN THE HEIGHTS at San Diego Musical Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS - SAN DIEGO MUSICAL THEATRE

Under the direction of Carlos Mendoza this musical was fun, fresh, and vibrant- with a talented young cast led by Sebastian Montenegro as Usnavi it was a pleasure to visit the neighborhood again.

Eden Espinosa in LEMPICKA

LEMPICKA - La Jolla Playhouse

This musical was dynamic, with some strong performances from Eden Espinosa and Amber Iman in this life story of Art Deco artist Tamara de Lempicka. While the story feels like it could be tightened up a bit, the performances, music, sets, and use of projections were stellar.

WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK - The Old Globe

Written by Nathan Englander and directed by Barry Edelstein this play was so funny, sharp, and clever that it was a delight to watch these two couples discuss and then debate everything from the future, religion, perspective, and more.

The cast of FIRST DATE at OnStage Playhouse

FIRST DATE - OnStage Playhouse

This musical featuring a fun and talented cast directed by Kevin "Blax" Burroughs almost made you want to try blind dates again - almost.

Bryan Banville and Luke Harvey Jacobs in THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Diversionary Theatre

THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP- Diversionary Theatre

Zany comedy, quick costume changes, and two stellar performances by Bryan Banville and Luke Harvey Jacobs meant this show was an excellent and high-energy way to close out the year.

This is by no means a complete list of everything that was excellent in this past year, but now we get to turn towards 2023 and all of the fantastic theatre that is sure to come our way.