Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway Grosses Tick Up, Theatre Workers Are Leaving the Industry

The holidays are starting to look more "normal" for Broadway and NYC - with restrictions on international tourists lifted, the return of the Broadway holiday schedule, and an uptick in grosses post-Halloween, things are starting to feel much more normal in New York - and regions beyond. While there are still risks (we saw another breakthrough infection affect both Chicken and Biscuits and the upcoming Annie Live), the good news is that audiences continue to return. While data suggests that a full recovery will still take some time, major steps are being taken in the right direction.

The Social Report

Following the news of breakthrough COVID-19 cases and a closing announcement, Chicken and Biscuits moved to the top of the leaderboard this week. Ahead of their opening night this week, Diana continues to hold among the top shows.

Industry Pro Webinar: The New Marketing Cycle with Rian Durham of Situation

As theatres across the globe have started the journey back to normal operations, one thing has become abundantly clear: audience members aren't buying tickets in the same way, or on the same cycle, that they were beforehand. As many producers have noted, audiences are buying tickets later and later in the cycle, with many ticket purchases coming within two weeks of the performance date. This shift means that producers and their marketing team must reconsider how and when they're making their media buys. For this webinar, we'll be joined by Situation's Rian Durham to discuss what producers should be considering, how Situation is dealing with the shift, and more!

Introducing Sunday Morning Michael Dale

The former Chief Theatre Critic for BroadwayWorld offers a weekly look at the New York theatre scene - with comments on Broadway, off-Broadway, and highlighting lesser publicized work happening around the New York theatre scene.

Broadway Grosses Up Post-Halloween, Holiday Schedule Announced

The week ending November 7th saw Broadway shows playing at just north of 81% capacity . Since the recent reversal of the Broadway Leagues decision to report grosses, BroadwayWorld will be bringing you that news weekly in our Broadway grosses report, available here. Finally, Broadway shows recently released their holiday performance schedule - with most shows playing a five-show weekend from Thursday-Sunday, and 20 shows with performances on Christmas day.

Get To Know Our Student Bloggers

As part of BroadwayWorld's ongoing commitment to educational theatre, our student blog team has continued to grow - this semester, we've got 19 new bloggers representing colleges (and perspectives) from all over the world. Get to know our bloggers at the link above!

Broadway Continues Mask and Vaccination Policy as International Visitors Return

As International visitors return to New York and Broadway, and as younger children become eligible for the the vaccine, Broadway theatres have updated their vaccination policy to require those 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask to enter the theatre. These rules will be in effect through at least February 28, 2022.

Meta Plans to Remove More Targeting Capabilities

In early 2022, Meta (the newly renamed parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites), plans to remove thousands of categories that are used for ad targeting. The move comes amidst continued scrutiny of the way their ad targeting capabilities have been used.

Vox Chronicles the Return of Broadway

As Broadway comes back to life, Constance Grady of Vox explores what it means to breathe together again as we all deal with the trauma and impact of the last two years.

Theater Workers Are Leaving the Field, Not Just Changing Jobs

Lily Janiek writes in the San Francisco Chronicle about the severe labor challenges in theater coming out of the pandemic - with many arts workers completely leaving the industry post-pandemic as opposed to the job changes that are being seen in other fields.

In Ireland, A Pilot Program for a Universal Basic Income for Arts Workers

Coming out of the pandemic, the Irish government has announced that they will be piloting a universal basic income program for arts workers in the country. The new program is in response to the unique and unprecedented challenges faced by the arts sector during the pandemic.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

