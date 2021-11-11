CHICKEN & BISCUITS Sets Final Performance for November 28

Following the recent announcement of a temporary suspension of performances due to COVID-19 cases within the company, producers of the Broadway play Chicken & Biscuits announced that the production will resume performances on Friday, November 19, 2021, before playing a final performance of its limited engagement at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Tickets purchased for cancelled performances will be refunded at the point of purchase.

A Statement from the Broadway Producers of Chicken & Biscuits:

We are deeply appreciative of the outpouring of love and good thoughts for the company and show; the health and safety of our company must be paramount and so we have made the difficult decision to suspend performances through Thursday, November 18, so that the entire company can assuredly return in great form and health on Friday, November 19.

Due to the significant financial impact of the show cancellations, Chicken & Biscuits will need to play the final performance of its Broadway engagement on Sunday, November 28. We make this decision with a very heavy heart, as this production has brought so much joy into our lives during a very challenging time. We witnessed first-hand the delights, surprises, laughter, and representation it bestowed upon a diverse and welcoming audience. We are so proud of, and honored to have worked alongside, the phenomenal talent on and off stage - more than 30 of whom made their Broadway debuts - and of the play's magnificent and brilliant leaders, playwright Douglas Lyons and director Zhailon Levingston.

This is certainly not the final bow for this groundbreaking work, or its players. We are incredibly excited about the future plans for Chicken & Biscuits, for which we have seen great demand from touring companies and regional theaters. We are so grateful to the entire theater industry and the generous audiences for embracing the play so whole-heartedly. It has been an inspiring experience, and it's why we are adamant Chicken & Biscuits returns in great health on November 19 with this divine original Broadway company, to complete this Broadway run on the high note it deserves.

Chicken & Biscuits began previews on September 23, 2021 and celebrated its Opening Night on October 10, 2021.

Written by Douglas Lyons, in his Broadway playwrighting debut, Chicken & Biscuits is a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it'll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father-hopefully without killing each other! But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. Chicken & Biscuits features a dynamic ensemble cast, which includes film & television actress Cleo King ("Mike & Molly," "Deadwood") in her Broadway debut as Baneatta Mabry, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods) as Reginald Mabry, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Torch Song, "Ugly Betty") as Logan, Broadway veteran NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress, Porgy and Bess) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here, "OK Boomer") in his Broadway debut as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play's world premiere at Queens Theatre, and making their Broadway stage debuts, are Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives of Windsor and Ain't No Mo' at Public Theater) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry. Joining the company as understudies are Dean Acree (Words, Razors and the Wounded), Jennifer Fouché (Chicago National Tour) as the Baneatta Mabry standby, Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G. Jackson (Endlings), and Camille Upshaw ("That Damn Michael Che").

Directed by Zhailon Levingston (Associate Director, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), whose debut with the show made him the youngest black director in Broadway history at age 27, the Chicken & Biscuits creative team also includes Scenic Designer Lawrence E. Moten III (Assoc., What the Constitution Means to Me, Hadestown), two-time Tony Award®-nominated Costume Designer Dede Ayite (Slave Play, American Son), Lighting Designer Adam Honoré (Assoc., Derren Brown: Secret), Sound Designer Twi McCallum (Assoc., Pride & Prejudice at Long Wharf Theatre), and Wig, Hair, and Makeup Design by Nikiya Mathis (For Colored Girls). The play is produced by Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, E. Clayton Cornelious, Leah Michalos, Kayla Greenspan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Mapleseed Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, John Paterakis, and Invisible Wall Productions/ Blaine Hopkins. Production Stage Management is by lark hackshaw.

Tickets & Performance Schedule

Tickets through November 28 are available from $49.50, and can be purchased at www.Telecharge.com, 212-239-6200 (outside NY metro area: 800-432-7250), or at Circle in the Square Theatre Box Office on 50th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue in NYC. The regular playing schedule for Chicken & Biscuits is: Tuesdays at 7:00PM, Wednesdays at 2:00PM & 7:00PM, Thursdays at 7:00PM, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00PM & 8:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM. Tickets purchased for dates from November 13 - 18, or November 30 through the production's original end date of January 2, will be refunded at the point of purchase.

www.chickenandbiscuitsbway.com