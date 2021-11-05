December Industry Pro Webinar: The New Marketing Cycle with Rian Durham of Situation







BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce the next Industry Pro webinar: The New Marketing Cycle with Rian Durham of Situation. Industry Pro webinars are designed to bring the industry together to learn about current best practices to continue charting a path forward during this unprecedented time.

The webinar will take place on December 1, 2021 at 3pm Eastern time. Registration is now open and available here.

Full details of the webinar:

Industry Pro Webinar: The New Marketing Cycle with Rian Durham of Situation

As theatres across the globe have started the journey back to normal operations, one thing has become abundantly clear: audience members aren't buying tickets in the same way, or on the same cycle, that they were beforehand. As many producers have noted, audiences are buying tickets later and later in the cycle, with many ticket purchases coming within two weeks of the performance date. This shift means that producers and their marketing team must reconsider how and when they're making their media buys. For this webinar, we'll be joined by Situation's Rian Durham to discuss what producers should be considering, how Situation is dealing with the shift, and more!

Join us on Wednesday, December 1 at 3pm Eastern time!

ABOUT RIAN DURHAM

Rian is an Account Group Director at Situation where he oversees the digital marketing and advertising strategy across several Broadway and Off-Broadway productions as well as other live entertainment, film and television. He has worked on productions and properties that have won Tony, Emmy, Oscar and Grammy Awards. In addition to his work with theatrical productions, Rian has also worked extensively with major national non-profits such as Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry to help craft their digital strategies around fundraising and brand awareness. Rian has also taught guest lectures at Pace University and Columbia University around digital marketing and advertising strategies.

ABOUT SITUATION

Situation is a digital-first marketing agency in New York City and London. Our work spans creative, media, communications, and technology solutions for a wide range of clients within the Arts & Entertainment industry.

Since our founding in 2001, we've worked with some of the world's leading brands including The Empire State Building, The Metropolitan Opera, HBO, Major League Soccer, Wicked, National Geographic, The Guggenheim, Disney Theatrical Group, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls and Roundabout Theatre Company. Our competitive edge continues to be our ability to develop and leverage proprietary insights gathered from joining the front lines of the world's most passionate brand communities. Situation has also been honored with numerous workplace awards from Crain's, Best Companies Group, Cynopsis, Digiday, and Fortune. As an agency, we bring a spirit of corporate citizenship into everything we do.