Broadway Shows Announce Alternate Matinee and Evening Performances During Holiday Weeks

This holiday season is a perfect time to see a Broadway show. During Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's weeks, many shows are changing their performance schedules and adding special weekday matinees to accommodate visitors and locals spending their holidays in New York City.

"Broadway is back, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays this year than with a Broadway show," says Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "New York City is magical during the holiday season, and I know our audiences will be delighted to once again take in a Broadway show as part of their holiday experience. Now more than ever, there's something on Broadway for everyone!"

During Thanksgiving week, some shows will play on Thanksgiving Day, and many will play Friday matinees. TWENTY shows will be playing on Christmas Day! During Christmas and New Year's weeks alternate curtain times include many added weekday matinees and other special performance times. Check Broadway.org to see the holiday performance schedules and easily find out where and when shows are playing.

FOR COMPLETE HOLIDAY SCHEDULE, GO TO BROADWAY.ORG

