Industry Pro Newsletter: Audience Trust in a Post-Election Environment, Full List of Outer Critics Circle Nominees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This week, we'll look at Colleen Dilenschneider's latest data on audience trust in a post-election environment and explore the immersive possibilities of the new StagePlay mixed-reality app for live performances. In New York, Broadway's Outer Critics Circle nominations and a special Tony Award for Harvey Fierstein, and the abrupt closure of Life and Trust. Finally, we'll take a look at key developments in regional and international theater, from Philadelphia's TKTS success to legal challenges in Texas and more programming changes at the Kennedy Center.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

If you’re not adapting, you’re falling behind — fast. The rules of arts marketing and fundraising are shifting beneath our feet, and this year’s conference is your best chance to get ahead of what’s coming.

This isn't just another conference. It’s a blueprint for survival — and success — in a chaotic time. Register now — and lead the change.

Get 3-for-1 registration by May 2. Each registration after that is only $99. Or get an individual registration at a discounted rate. Space is limited. Register today!

Employment Opportunity

Associate Artistic Director - Studio Theatre

Serving as the right-hand to the Artistic Director, this position manages the theatre’s day-to-day artistic operations. This is a full-time position, reporting to the Artistic Director.

Industry Trends

Colleen Dilenschneider: Has Trust Changed?

Colleen Dilenschneider reports on data concerning how Americans perceive cultural organizations in 2025. The article highlights that the first quarter of 2025 has been eventful, with a change in administration impacting museums and performing arts organizations. Previous data checks on trust perceptions were published in June and October of 2024, as the US prepared for a presidential election. The 2024 election cycle's noise and rhetoric affected national conditions, including economic concerns, safety perceptions, travel, and attitude affinities.

New App, StagePlay, Will Bring Live Performances to Mixed-Reality Headsets

StagePlay will bring the experience of live performances directly to users through mixed-reality headsets. This innovative app aims to provide audiences with immersive theatrical experiences in a virtual setting. The app's launch signifies a step forward in integrating technology with live entertainment.

Broadway/New York

2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations - The Full List

The Outer Critics Circle has announced the nominations for the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards. Death Becomes Her leads with 12 nominations, while Maybe Happy Ending received nine. The awards honor both Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, with the ceremony scheduled for May 22nd.

Harvey Fierstein Will Receive a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

Harvey Fierstein will be honored with a Special Tony Award. This prestigious award recognizes Fierstein's significant contributions and lasting impact on the theater industry. The Tony Awards will celebrate his remarkable career and achievements.

KMR Talent CEO Mark Measures Indicted on Fraud and Larceny Charges Totaling Nearly $2 Million

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has charged KMR Talent and its CEO, Mark Measures, with a 40-count indictment. This indictment alleges that Measures stole approximately $1.8 million from 160 clients, along with an additional $26,000 from employee retirement accounts, over a period of nearly three years. Measures turned himself in and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges, which include grand larceny and scheme to defraud. The alleged scheme occurred between June 2021 and March 2024, impacting actors and employees.

Hollywood Reporter: StubHub, Broadway Theater Owner Ambassador Theatre Group Announce Partnership

StubHub has entered into a new partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), a prominent Broadway theater owner. This agreement designates StubHub as an official ticketing partner for ATG's venues. The partnership will span across ATG's Broadway theaters, enhancing ticket access for consumers. This collaboration aims to provide a smoother ticket purchasing experience for theatergoers.

Company of LIFE AND TRUST Launches GoFundMe After Abrupt Closure

The Off-Broadway production Life and Trust closed without warning on April 19, leaving more than 40 company members without severance or support. The company has launched a GoFundMe campaign to gather donations for the largely non-union team of early-career theatermakers. The production, which reimagined the Faust legend, closed abruptly, impacting the cast and crew.

Regional

Five Months In: Philadelphia's TKTS Booth Offers Boost to Local Theater Community

Philadelphia's TKTS booth has been operating for five months, providing a boost to the local theater community. The booth offers discounted tickets to various shows, making theater more accessible to a wider audience. This initiative has helped to increase attendance at local productions. The TKTS booth aims to support and promote Philadelphia's vibrant theater scene.

Texas Attorney General Sues Dallas Over Gun Bans at Dallas Theatres

The Texas Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against the city of Dallas. This lawsuit challenges the city's gun bans in Dallas-owned theaters. The legal action centers on the state's laws regarding firearm restrictions in public venues. The Attorney General argues that the city's ordinances conflict with state law.

Kennedy Center Cancels Pride Events Amid Trump Takeover

Following leadership changes under Donald Trump, the Kennedy Center has canceled its Tapestry of Pride events, originally set for June 5-8 as part of WorldPride 2025 in Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The events were billed as a "celebration of diversity and unity," featuring performances, exhibitions, and experiences. The cancellation follows Trump's appointment as chairman in February.

International

The Stage: Titchfield Festival Theatre Loses Appeal Against Closure Order

The Titchfield Festival Theatre has lost its appeal against a closure order. The order was issued due to a long-running dispute with the local council. This dispute involves planning permission and the theater's operating conditions. The theater's future remains uncertain following this unsuccessful appeal.

Missed our last few newsletters?

April 21, 2025 - A Look at Further Proposed Cuts at the National Level, The Leadership Carousel Continues Turning in NYC and Beyond

This week we look at potential shifts in arts funding on a national level, exciting leadership changes at Queens Theatre and Kansas City Rep, and a look at both the celebratory reopening of a beloved New York venue and the charitable spirit of the Broadway community. We also examine efforts towards accessibility in regional theatre and confront the challenges of rising costs impacting the UK theatre scene, alongside a rather unusual incident of theatrical theft in Scotland.

April 14, 2025 - Pasadena Playhouse's Comeback & The National Theatre Tries to Meet the Moment With More Backstage Training

This week's newsletter examines key trends shaping the theatre world, beginning with an Actors' Equity report revealing increased contracts for actors of color alongside a decline for women. We then explore how social media is transforming dance, impacting both individual artists and established companies. Regionally, we celebrate The Pasadena Playhouse's regained control of its building and address community concerns over cuts to San Francisco's Dream Keeper Initiative, while also highlighting the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards. Internationally, we compare West End and Broadway attendance figures and address the UK's growing need for backstage professionals due to declining school drama programs.

April 7, 2025 - The Arts Economic Impact in the US, London Ticket Sales Beginning to Stabilize

A new report this week highlights the economic impact of the arts on the US economy. In New York, we spotlight the influx of Olivier Award-winning productions, and a significant shift in audition practices by Equity. Regionally, we examine leadership transitions at theaters in Dallas, Maine, and Boston, and internationally, we delve into the latest Olivier Award winners and infrastructure investments in Canadian theatre, alongside a report on stabilizing West End audience numbers.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby





