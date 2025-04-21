Texas Attorney General Sues Dallas Over Gun Bans at Dallas Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed lawsuits against the city of Dallas, targeting gun restrictions at two city-owned theatrical venues: Fair Park’s Music Hall and the Majestic Theatre. Both venues are currently posting signage prohibiting handguns on their premises, which Paxton alleges violates state law.

The Majestic Theatre operates under the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs. The Music Hall at Fair Park, while also city-owned, has been leased to the nonprofit DSM Management Group since 2009. Paxton argues that these are public properties and that under Texas law, licensed handgun owners cannot be prohibited from carrying on such premises.

“The law is clear,” Paxton stated in a press release. “Cities like Dallas have no authority to override state statutes that enable license holders to lawfully carry their handguns and protect themselves from potential threats.”

Photographs included in the court filings show “no guns” signage and security procedures, including metal detectors at the Majestic Theatre’s entrance. The lawsuits were filed in Travis County, and the city of Dallas has declined to comment on the matter due to ongoing litigation.

This is not the first time Paxton’s office has challenged gun restrictions at cultural venues. A separate case concerning the State Fair of Texas - also held at Fair Park - remains ongoing. The fair's organizers implemented a gun ban after a 2023 shooting incident that injured three attendees. That policy excluded peace officers and was enforced despite legal challenges from Paxton. Courts at multiple levels, including the Texas Supreme Court, denied Paxton’s request for a temporary injunction before the fair began.

Attorneys from the state, the city, and the State Fair are awaiting a decision on their respective motions for summary judgment, following a hearing earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Texas lawmakers have introduced bills that could impact gun policies at venues operating on government-owned property. One measure by Rep. Briscoe Cain would prohibit gun bans by private contractors operating on public property. Another, by Sen. Bob Hall, was advanced by a Senate committee and would similarly prevent contractors from enforcing gun bans on government-owned or leased spaces.

To read the Music Hall filing, click here.

To read The Majestic Theatre filing, click here.

Photo Credit: Texas Attorney General's Office