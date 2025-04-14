Industry Pro Newsletter: Pasadena Playhouse's Comeback & The National Theatre Tries to Meet the Moment With More Backstage Training

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This week's newsletter examines key trends shaping the theatre world, beginning with an Actors' Equity report revealing increased contracts for actors of color alongside a decline for women. We then explore how social media is transforming dance, impacting both individual artists and established companies. Regionally, we celebrate The Pasadena Playhouse's regained control of its building and address community concerns over cuts to San Francisco's Dream Keeper Initiative, while also highlighting the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards. Internationally, we compare West End and Broadway attendance figures and address the UK's growing need for backstage professionals due to declining school drama programs

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

If you’re not adapting, you’re falling behind — fast. The rules of arts marketing and fundraising are shifting beneath our feet, and this year’s conference is your best chance to get ahead of what’s coming.

This isn't just another conference. It’s a blueprint for survival — and success — in a chaotic time. Register now — and lead the change.

Get 3-for-1 registration by May 2. Each registration after that is only $99. Or get an individual registration at a discounted rate. Space is limited. Register today!

Employment Opportunity

HowlRound Associate Producer - HowlRound Theatre Commons

The Associate Producer, HowlRound position reports to the Creative Producer and will support the daily internal and external operations and programs of the HowlRound Theatre Commons. In addition, this role will provide producing support for all of HowlRound’s programs, including, but not limited to, the Journal, HowlRound TV, the National Playwright Residency Program, in-person convenings, and the Advisory Council. This is an important role that will help shape the trajectory of Howlround and its work, and requires a driven, detail-oriented collaborator.

Industry Trends

American Theatre: Equity Report: More Contracts for People of Color, Less for Women

A new report from Actors' Equity Association reveals a complex shift in theatrical hiring trends. The data indicates an increase in contracts for actors of color, representing a positive step towards greater diversity. Simultaneously, the report highlights a concerning decline in contracts for women, raising questions about gender equity within the industry. These findings underscore the ongoing need for nuanced analysis and targeted efforts to ensure fair representation across all demographics in professional theatre.

Broadway/New York

New York Times: How Social Media Is Changing the Dance World

Social media platforms are profoundly reshaping the landscape of dance, offering dancers unprecedented opportunities for visibility and connection. Dancers are using these platforms to showcase their talent, build personal brands, and even circumvent traditional gatekeepers. This shift is impacting established dance companies, who are now grappling with how to engage with this digital revolution while maintaining their artistic integrity. The rise of digital dance content has created a new avenue for artistic expression.

Regional

MSN: Pasadena Playhouse Stunner: Back From the Brink, Theater Reclaims Control of Its Building

The Pasadena Playhouse has successfully regained full control of its historic building, marking a significant milestone in its recovery. This achievement follows a period of financial instability and challenges, signifying a return to stability for the institution. The playhouse's ability to reclaim its building represents a major step in its continued efforts to serve the Pasadena community. The organization is now positioned to pursue its artistic mission with renewed autonomy.

San Francisco Chronicle: Dream Keeper Initiative Cuts Hurting Black SF Arts, Community Leaders Say

Community leaders in San Francisco are expressing deep concern over budget cuts to the Dream Keeper Initiative, which funds programs supporting Black arts and community organizations. These cuts are perceived as a significant setback for efforts to address historical inequities and provide vital resources to the Black community. The leaders assert that the reduction in funding threatens the cultural vitality and well-being of the city's Black residents.

REEFER MADNESS & More Win 2024 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced the winners of its 2024 awards, with "Reefer Madness" receiving multiple accolades. The production was recognized for its outstanding achievements in various categories, highlighting the quality of theatrical work in the region. Other artists and productions were also honored for their contributions to the Los Angeles theatre scene.

International

New Data Shows West End Attendance Was Higher Than Broadway in 2024

Recent data indicates that the West End in London experienced higher attendance numbers than Broadway in New York City during 2024. This information provides a comparative snapshot of the two major theatre districts. The data highlights trends in audience engagement and the overall health of the theatre industry in both locations. The numbers reveal the ongoing competition between these prominent theatrical hubs.

The Guardian: Decline of Drama at School Prompts UK Training Drive for Backstage Work

The National Theatre is concerned about a shortage of skilled backstage workers, including costume designers, set creators, and computer technicians. The decline of drama as a school subject is having a serious negative impact on the live entertainment business. While it is becoming more challenging for aspiring stars to pursue a stage career, the immediate effect is felt in theatres' skills and craft departments.

Missed our last few newsletters?

April 7, 2025 - The Arts Economic Impact in the US, London Ticket Sales Beginning to Stabilize

A new report this week highlights the economic impact of the arts on the US economy. In New York, we spotlight the influx of Olivier Award-winning productions, and a significant shift in audition practices by Equity. Regionally, we examine leadership transitions at theaters in Dallas, Maine, and Boston, and internationally, we delve into the latest Olivier Award winners and infrastructure investments in Canadian theatre, alongside a report on stabilizing West End audience numbers.

March 31, 2025 - Rudin Sets Sights on Return to Broadway; UK Takes Aim at the Resale Market

This week's newsletter dives into a diverse range of theatrical developments, from Broadway's surprising resilience in the face of new congestion pricing, to significant leadership changes and ambitious renovation projects. We also examine the expanding reach of theater through the launch of a new global fringe festival database, and explore the evolving landscape of arts funding and regulation, both regionally and internationally. Stories highlight strategic alliances in Seattle, restructuring at the Kennedy Center, and artist concerns over funding declines in Australia, culminating in the UK's move to regulate ticket resales.

March 24, 2025 - Unions Questioned at Kennedy Center, UK Artists Fight Against AI Use

From the financial strains detailed in TCG’s "Theatre Facts 2023" report to leadership transitions at major institutions like Lincoln Center Theater and Theatre Horizon, the industry grapples with economic realities while seeking innovative paths forward. Simultaneously, the sector confronts evolving issues such as the impact of AI on creative rights in the UK and debates over labor costs in the US.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.

Comments





