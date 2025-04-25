Kennedy Center Cancels Pride Events Amid Trump Takeover

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

Following sweeping leadership changes under Donald Trump, the Kennedy Center has quietly canceled or relocated its Tapestry of Pride events, originally set for June 5–8 as part of WorldPride 2025 in Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press.

The events, still listed on the Center’s website with only a vague description, were billed as “a celebration of diversity and unity, weaving together performances, exhibitions, and experiences for all ages.”

The cancellation follows Trump’s appointment as chairman in February, after he fired the Kennedy Center's president and ousted most of the Biden-appointed board members. Trump had vowed to “make the Kennedy Center GREAT AGAIN,” condemning previous programming like drag shows “targeting youth,” and promising a “Golden Age in Arts and Culture.”

Artists involved with Tapestry of Pride describe abrupt and unexplained communication breakdowns after Trump’s takeover. Michael Roest, founder of the International Pride Orchestra, said his June 5 Kennedy Center performance was abruptly canceled after months of planning. After receiving a terse email stating, “We are no longer able to advance your contract at this time.”

Monica Alford, an event planner and longtime Kennedy Center collaborator, similarly saw her planned June 8 event scrapped.

Organizers, including Washington’s Capital Pride Alliance, have now severed ties with the Kennedy Center entirely. “We are a resilient community... but the fact that we have to maneuver in this way is disappointing,” said June Crenshaw, deputy director of the alliance.

Capital Pride Alliance has found alternate venues for some canceled events, including a drag story hour and an AIDS Memorial Quilt exhibition, which will now take place at the WorldPride welcome center in D.C.'s Chinatown.

The WorldPride festival runs May 17 through June 8, but uncertainty remains over the atmosphere Pride-goers will encounter in a city now hosting Trump-led institutions. “I know D.C. will be excited to host World Pride,” Roest said, “but the community is different from the government.”

In February, BroadwayWorld reported that the planned Pride concert with the The National Symphony Orchestra's concert, was removed from the Kennedy Center's website.