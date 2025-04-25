Company of LIFE AND TRUST Launches GoFundMe After Abrupt Closure

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the Off-Broadway production Life and Trust closed without warning on April 19, leaving more than 40 company members without severance or support.

The company has now launched a GoFundMe campaign to coordinate donations for the largely non-union team of early-career theatremakers who had counted on the show completing its scheduled April run.

In the aftermath, members of the theater community mobilized to assist those affected, offering emergency financial support for rent, groceries, and other essentials.

Life and Trust reimagined the Faust legend against the backdrop of New York’s financial district on the eve of the Great Stock Market Crash. The immersive production from Emursive was written by Jon Ronson, directed by Teddy Bergman, and featured experience design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn. Choreography and co-direction were led by Jeff and Rick Kuperman, with additional contributions from Stefanie Batten Bland, Kristen Carcone, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Christopher Cree, and Emily Terndrup.

The cast included Bria Bacon, Tony Bordonaro, Sophie Bortolussi, Nathaniel Buchsbaum, Marc J. Cardarelli, Aaron Dalla Villa, Tiffany Violet De Alba, and others.

The aprubt closure of Life and Trust followed the closure of Emursive’s long-running Sleep No More earlier this year.