KMR Talent CEO Mark Measures Indicted on Fraud and Larceny Charges Totaling Nearly $2 Million

Mark Measures, CEO of KMR Talent, was arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan on a 40-count indictment alleging he stole approximately $1.8 million from clients and an additional $26,000 from employee retirement accounts over nearly three years.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Measures turned himself in earlier that day and entered a plea of not guilty. He is accused of defrauding 160 clients from June 2021 to March 2024, including actors who were allegedly left with unpaid residuals and unexpected tax liabilities.

The indictment includes one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, 28 counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, five counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and three counts of Petit Larceny.

“The defendants, in the County of New York and elsewhere, from on or about June 23, 2021 to present, engaged in a scheme constituting a systematic ongoing course of conduct with intent to defraud more than one person,” the indictment states.

“As alleged, Mark Measures and KMR stole approximately $1.8 million from 160 hard working actors, many of whom were balancing other jobs to stay afloat while pursuing their acting careers,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “These defendants also stole thousands of dollars from his employees by taking wages that were meant to be invested in their retirement accounts. Rather than pay the actors and employees, the defendants used their hard-earned money to fund his lavish lifestyle.”

Bragg added, “This is an ongoing investigation – if you are a victim, please contact our office at (646) 712-0298.”

KMR Talent, originally known as the Wormser Agency, was founded in 1957 and had built a reputation in voice-over, commercial, and television representation. Problems reportedly escalated after the COVID-19 pandemic, with clients citing delays in residual payments and a lack of transparency.

Despite the charges, no bail was required under New York law. Measures is scheduled to return to court on July 15.